Air India is set to scale down its engagement with Turkiye-based Turkish Technic for heavy maintenance of its wide-body aircraft, amid a recalibration of plans in light of recent geopolitical tensions between India and Turkiye.

The airline's CEO and Managing Director, Campbell Wilson, confirmed the move, indicating that while the aviation sector operates within a global supply chain, the company remains mindful of national sentiment and security-related developments.

Turkiye's Stand Sparks Reassessment

The development comes in the wake of Turkiye openly backing Pakistan and condemning India’s precision strikes on terror camps across the border in May under Operation Sindoor - launched in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Following this, India’s Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) on May 15 revoked the security clearance of Turkish ground handling firm Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, citing "national security" concerns.

Further tightening the screws, India’s aviation safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on May 30 granted a final three-month extension to IndiGo for the damp lease of two Boeing 777 aircraft from Turkish Airlines — with a clear directive to terminate the arrangement by August 31.

‘Sensitive to National Wishes’: Air India CEO

When asked about the continued maintenance of some Air India wide-body aircraft by Turkish Technic, Wilson acknowledged the geopolitical implications.

"It does take a while to adjust when the circumstances change around us but we are obviously sensitive to the national sentiment and perhaps the national wishes. So, regardless of which country we are talking about, we would clearly take cognisance of what people like us to do and expect us to do," Wilson told PTI in an interview.

Currently, Turkish Technic handles heavy maintenance for Air India’s Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 aircraft.

Seeking Alternatives Across Regions

In the short-term, Wilson noted that Air India will still need to send some aircraft abroad for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) due to limited domestic capacity.

"With this most recent development, we will look to recalibrate where we send our aircraft, reduce the amount that we are sending to Turkiye and send it to other places," he said. “But that does take some time because aircraft have to be maintained... we are cognisant of recent developments and we will look to adjust our plans."

Alternative MRO destinations currently under consideration include facilities in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and the United States.

Air India, which is undergoing a major fleet and operational overhaul under the Tata Group, currently operates 191 aircraft — including 64 wide-body jets — making international maintenance capabilities a critical component of its expansion strategy.