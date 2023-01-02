Bharat Jodo Yatra: Akhilesh Yadav thanks Rahul Gandhi for invitation; but will not participate

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav said, "Thank you for inviting me to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and best wishes for the campaign's success. India is more than its geographical expanse, love, nonviolence, compassion, cooperation, and harmony. I hope this yatra achieves its goal of preserving our country's inclusive culture."

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav wished the Rahul Gandhi led-Bharat Jodo Yatra for its nationwide march, which is set to enter Uttar Pardesh on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. The SP leader thanked Rahul Gandhi for inviting him to the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' and wished it a success.

Rajendra Chaudhary, the SP chief's spokesperson, said that neither Akhilesh nor any other party leader would participate in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

In his latest tweet, Akhilesh Yadav said, "Thank you for inviting me to the Bharat Jodo Yatra, and best wishes for the campaign's success. India is more than its geographical expanse, love, nonviolence, compassion, cooperation, and harmony. I hope this yatra achieves its goal of preserving our country's inclusive culture."

The Samajwadi Party leader, last week, refused receiving any invitation and claimed that the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the same; however, he supported the yatra.

While responding to the claims, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said, "Hatred and love are diametrically opposite... But many want to spread love. I know Akhilesh ji and Mayawati ji don't wish for Hatred. Rishta toh hai..."

Additionally, Gandhi said, "It is clear to all that BJP and Congress are not same. If that were the case, Narendra Modi would not have desired a Congress-mukt Bharat. Is he then asking for a BJP-mukt Bharat? However, Akhilesh ji can express his views."

In response to Bharat Jodo Yatra's invite, the former Chief Minister of UP Mayawati said, "My best wishes for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We appreciate Rahul Gandhi's letter."

Several opposition leaders briefly joined Rahul Gandhi's yatra, including Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK leader MK Stalin, and actor-politician Kamal Haasan of the Makkal Needhi Maiam.

Also read: Sanjay Raut predicts political shift in 2024, says, 'If Rahul Gandhi's aura continues....'

Also read: 'What about their roadshows?': Rahul Gandhi slams BJP for red flag on security



Also read: 'When I attack Modi govt, they say I am attacking Army...' Rahul Gandhi reiterates China-Pakistan threat

