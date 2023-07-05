Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tumkur: Protest erupt over worshipping temple beside mosque; officials became middlemen to ease issue

    Communal tensions arise in Tumkur's Kesaramadu village as protests erupt over worship at a temple beside a mosque. Officials step in to mediate and ease the situation, meeting with community leaders to address the issue and maintain peace and harmony.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 5, 2023, 3:55 PM IST

    Communal disharmony has emerged in Tumkur's Kesaramadu village due to a dispute over worshipping at the Karagalamma temple beside a mosque. The police have cordoned off the area, and officials have conducted a meeting to address the incident.

    The root of the conflict lies in the Kesaramadu village fair, where tensions escalated as Muslims objected to Hindus conducting Pooja (worship) at the Karagalamma temple during the fair. The proximity of the temple to the mosque became a contentious issue.

    The incident has caused a tense atmosphere in the village. The Karagalamma fair, which has been a tradition for 16 years, faces opposition from Muslim leaders claiming they have High Court orders prohibiting the worship in the temple.

    To ease the situation, officials, including Tahasildar and Sub-divisional officers, conducted a meeting. They communicated with the villagers not to proceed with the worship due to the injunction by High Court. The officials urged the people to maintain peace and harmony in the community.

    The issue has escalated both the communities to be responsible and diffuse the tensions prevailing in the society. Tahasildar has assured the people to bring the issue to the notice of the District Commissioner. Sub-Divisional Officers, Sub-Divisional Officers of Police, District BJP President Ravi Shankar, Hebbaka Rudresh, workers, village leaders and elders were present in the meeting held at Tahasildar's office.

    Efforts are underway to reach a consensus and restore harmony between the two communities while respecting the legal aspects associated with the worship at the Karagalamma temple.

    Last Updated Jul 5, 2023, 3:55 PM IST
