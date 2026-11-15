Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara inaugurated the Tumakuru Square LED display at Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji Circle. The Rs 7 crore project aims to transform Tumakuru into a modern Smart City and serves as a unique local landmark.

Karnataka Deputy CM Inaugurates Tumakuru Square LED Digital Display

Tumakuru (Karnataka) [India], November 15 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday inaugurated a massive LED digital display system, 'Tumakuru Square', at Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji Circle in Tumakuru, describing it as a new landmark for the city and a significant step towards its transformation into a Smart City. The digital display system, developed jointly by the Tumakuru City Corporation and Tumakuru Urban Development Authority at an estimated cost of Rs 7 crore, has been installed at the circle named after revered Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji.

Addressing the gathering after the inauguration, Parameshwara said that no other district headquarters in the country had such a massive digital display system, adding that the installation was a gift to the people of Tumakuru. “No other district headquarters in the country possesses such a massive digital display system. Installation of this innovative electronic display system at the circle named after revered Sri Shivakumara Mahaswamiji is a gift to the people of Tumakuru city. With this, Tumakuru has created a new history,” he said.

Recalling his visits to various cities across the world, Parameshwara said he had observed prominent landmarks designed to attract visitors and had long wanted Tumakuru to have a similar attraction. He said the project was proposed by the Deputy Commissioner and the City Corporation Commissioner, following which the circle was inspected and a blueprint prepared. He appreciated the officials and their teams for their efforts, saying that the Municipal Commissioner and his team had supervised the work until 3-4 AM.

Parameshwara also expressed happiness over the presence of the revered seer of Siddaganga Matha at the inauguration and recalled his family's longstanding association with the institution. He also spoke about high-level positions that had slipped away from him and thanked the people of the district for giving him opportunities to serve as a minister and Deputy Chief Minister twice. He said he wanted to be remembered for contributing to development and recalled establishing Tumakuru University, where thousands of students are now pursuing education.

Parameshwara said, "Efforts were underway to establish what he described as Asia’s largest industrial hub at Vasanthanarasapura, for which approximately 20,000 acres had been acquired. More than 200 industries had already been established there." He concluded by noting that Tumakuru should no longer be viewed as a small city, adding that it was developing as an extension of Bengaluru.