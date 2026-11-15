Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma paid tribute to Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas, praising his sacrifices for tribal rights. He encouraged youth to pursue startups and self-employment rather than relying solely on government jobs.

CM Bhajanlal Sharma Honours Birsa Munda on Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday paid homage to Birsa Munda on the occassion of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. In a post on X, CM Sharma declared that the country will continue to remember Birsa Munda's struggle and sacrifice for the rights, dignity and freedom of tribal communities.

"Today, on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Dharti Aba Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji, I paid tribute to him by offering flowers at his portrait at the Chief Minister’s residence. His struggle and sacrifice for the rights, dignity and freedom of tribal communities will always be remembered. His exemplary life and inspiring ideas will continue to motivate future generations to serve the nation and work for the welfare of society," said CM Sharma.

Later, addressing the 'Tribal Pride Day' event, CM Sharma stated that regardless of the extent of government efforts, it is not possible to provide government or private-sector employment to every individual. He added that instead of seeking jobs, the youth should move toward self-employment, encouraging them to launch startups that not only provide them with employment but also enable them to create job opportunities for others.

Recalling the struggles and sacrifices of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, the Chief Minister noted that Birsa Munda dedicated his entire life to the rights and upliftment of the tribal and indigenous communities, fighting against the zamindari system, forced religious conversions, and oppression. Furthermore, CM Sharma also mentioned that Birsa Munda spearheaded awareness campaigns against social evils such as substance abuse and superstition before making the ultimate sacrifice for his motherland at a young age.

The Chief Minister remarked that while foreign invaders sought to plunder the nation and destroy its culture, the country’s great figures safeguarded its culture and self-respect through their own sacrifices. Highlighting state initiatives, he noted that a youth policy was introduced on January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, which provides for startup funding ranging from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 1 crore.

CM Sharma declared that anyone who leads the youth towards the wrong path is no friend of anyone. "There are those who seek to incite the youth. Anyone who leads the youth down the wrong path is no friend. Our government stands with you; we are working for you under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Pointing to transparency in recruitment, he stated, "410 examinations have been conducted, and not a single paper has been leaked. In the past, question papers used to get leaked, but that no longer happens. We encourage the youth to pursue opportunities in every sector; we are here to support you." He further noted that in Rajasthan today, 20 lakh women have become 'Lakhpati Didis' and 25 lakh women have received training, while benefits such as the 'Kisan Samman Nidhi', pensions for the elderly, and scooters for girls are being provided to them. Rajasthan CM stated that the government ensured the elevation of a woman from a tribal community to the post of President. "We have ensured that a woman from a tribal community has been elevated to the position of President," he added.