Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his heartfelt wishes to the nation for the sacred Chhath Mahaparv. The four-day festival, dedicated to the Sun God, involves rituals like Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya, and Usha Arghya.

PM Modi Extends Wishes for Chhath Mahaparv

New Delhi [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday extended heartfelt wishes to the nation on the auspicious occasion of Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt wishes to all fellow citizens for the Sandhya Arghya of the Chhath Mahaparv. May this sacred occasion, dedicated to worshipping nature, bring renewed awareness and vitality to everyone, and further strengthen harmony in society. May everyone’s life be illuminated by the grace of the Sun God. Jai Chhathi Maiya!."

सभी देशवासियों को महापर्व छठ के संध्या अर्घ्य की अनेकानेक शुभकामनाएं। प्रकृति-पूजन को समर्पित यह पावन अवसर हर किसी के लिए नई चेतना और स्फूर्ति लेकर आए, साथ ही समाज में सद्भाव एवं समरसता को और अधिक प्रगाढ़ करे। सूर्यदेव की कृपा से सभी का जीवन आलोकित हो। जय छठी मइया! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 15, 2026

The four-day Hindu festival of Chhath Puja begins with Nahay Khay, the first ritual, during which devotees take a holy bath and prepare a traditional meal comprising Arwa rice, chana dal and lauki (bottle gourd). The ritual marks the auspicious beginning of the festival, which is dedicated to the worship of the Sun God. On the second day, known as Kharna, devotees observe a fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining from food and water. The fast is broken after sunset following prayers and offerings of traditional prasad, usually comprising jaggery-based kheer and roti. Thereafter, devotees observe a rigorous fast lasting approximately 36 hours without food or water. On the third day, devotees gather at riverbanks and other water bodies to offer Arghya to the setting sun, a ritual known as Sandhya Arghya. The festival concludes on the fourth day with Usha Arghya, when devotees offer prayers to the rising sun at dawn. The ritual is followed by Parana, marking the conclusion of the fast. Dedicated to the worship of the Sun God, Surya, and Chhathi Maiya, the festival symbolises purity, devotion and gratitude, with devotees seeking blessings for the health, prosperity and well-being of their families. (ANI)