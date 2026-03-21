AMMK General Secretary TTV Dinakaran met Amit Shah, clarifying it was a strategic planning meeting to defeat the DMK in the TN polls, not for seat-sharing. He called the DMK an 'evil force' and expressed confidence in the NDA's victory.

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) General Secretary TTV Dinakaran on Saturday said that his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi was focused on strategic planning for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections and not on seat-sharing discussions, expressing confidence that the NDA would defeat the ruling DMK.

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Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Dinakaran asserted that the opposition alliance is united and working towards a decisive victory in the state. "To defeat DMK, a strategic planning meeting was held in Delhi, that's it. We didn't speak on constituency details," he said, dismissing speculation about seat-sharing negotiations.

Dinakaran Attacks Ruling DMK

Launching a sharp attack on the ruling party, Dinakaran said, "The people of Tamil Nadu are ready to defeat the evil force known as the DMK," adding that public sentiment is turning against the incumbent government. He also claimed that the frequent visits of NDA leaders to the national capital have unsettled the DMK leadership. "When NDA alliance leaders come to Delhi, DMK President MK Stalin gets fear," Dinakaran said.

NDA Alliance Structure Clarified

Reiterating the structure of the alliance, he noted, "In Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami leads the NDA alliance and at the national level, BJP leads the alliance," underlining coordination between state and national leadership.

Political Contest Heats Up

His remarks come amid an escalating political contest between the DMK-led alliance and the AIADMK-led NDA ahead of the April 23 Assembly elections. Dinakaran had earlier dismissed claims regarding seat-sharing talks, stating that only he was aware of the constituencies his party is seeking. He also accused the DMK government of misappropriating funds and expressed confidence that voters would seek a change in leadership.

The ruling DMK, however, has maintained that it remains in a strong position, with Stalin urging party workers to intensify preparations for the polls. Tamil Nadu will vote in a single phase on April 23 for the 234-member Assembly, with counting scheduled for May 4.