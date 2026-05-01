On Labour Day, Rahul Gandhi praised workers for strengthening the nation's foundation. BSP Chief Mayawati noted the unimproved conditions of labourers, highlighting job insecurity and urging governments to ensure their betterment and safety.

Rahul Gandhi Vows to Protect Labour Rights

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi on Friday extended greetings on International Labour Day, stating that the workers strengthen the foundation of the nation.

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In an 'X' post, the Congress MP said that the struggle and contribution of workers is the true strength behind nation-building, and his resolve is to honour and protect labour rights across the country. "Heartfelt greetings to all worker brothers and sisters on International Labour Day. With your hard work and dedication, you strengthen the foundation of the nation. Your struggle and contribution are the true strength behind the making of India. Our resolve is that your labour be honoured, your rights be protected, and while ensuring your participation in India's progress, your future be made secure," the 'X' post from Rahul Gandhi said.

Mayawati Highlights Unimproved Labour Conditions

Earlier in the day, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Friday said that the condition of workers in the country has not improved as expected, while extending greetings on the occasion of International Workers' Day. She highlighted the challenges faced by labourers, including job insecurity and lack of safety, and urged governments to ensure better conditions and participation of workers in development.

In a post on X, BSP chief wrote, "Although no expected improvement in the condition of male and female workers and laborers across the country has been visible so far despite millions of efforts, and therefore the importance of 'Labor Day' cannot be denied even today, and on this occasion, heartfelt congratulations on 'May Day' to all the toiling masses engaged in daily life struggles, along with renewed good wishes for their few 'better days' ahead."

"Of course, workers and all sections of the toiling society make a tremendous contribution to nation-building, and in recognition of this vital contribution, the most revered Baba Saheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar strove both before and after the country's independence to ensure a guarantee of a happy and prosperous life for all of them. However, now outsourcing, daily wage labor, and the hire-and-fire system have become prevalent in every aspect of life, forcing the toiling classes/society of the country to confront new hardships and severe employment uncertainties, which clearly have an adverse impact not only on the upbringing of their families but also on their education, health, and more--meaning that in the pursuit of development, not just the workers' future but their very lives and those of their families are at stake, which does not seem right at all," the post stated.

She raised concerns over the lack of a safe working environment for women and urged governments to ensure proper participation of workers in the country's development on the occasion of International Workers' Day. "At the same time, the fact that women in particular do not get a truly safe environment for this remains a matter of concern in India. In all, on this May Day, there is an appeal to all governments to ensure the rightful participation of the worker/labour class in the country's development. After all, the BSP's struggle is and will remain dedicated to the rights of those very toiling Bahujans," the post further read.

International Labour Day is observed annually on May 1 to honour the contributions of workers and advocate for their rights globally. The day commemorates the struggles and achievements of the labour movement, serving as a reminder to ensure fair practices, safe working conditions, and dignity for all workers. (ANI)