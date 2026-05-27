In Shimla, Tibetan Buddhist monks and the exile community observed the sacred Tshechu festival. They offered prayers for peace and harmony to Guru Padmasambhava during the auspicious month of Saga Dawa, featuring sacred Cham rituals.

Tibetan Buddhist monks and members of the Tibetan exile community, along with Buddhists across the Himalayan region, on Wednesday observed the sacred Tshechu festival with special prayers for peace. The festival, one of the holiest observances in Tibetan Buddhism, is dedicated to Guru Padmasambhava, also known as Guru Rinpoche.

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Prayers for Peace and Harmony

Speaking to ANI, Tibetan Buddhist monk Acharya Sedup Lodoe Zangpo said that amid global challenges, prayers to Guru Padmasambhava are believed to bring peace, harmony, prosperity, and longevity to all sentient beings. "At this time, when we are facing so many difficulties in this world, we need peace, harmony, prosperity, and longevity. When Guru Padmasambhava visited India and Tibet, he stated in his scriptures and teachings that, particularly during such difficult and degenerate times, people should offer prayers to him. The entire universe and all sentient beings will receive the blessings of longevity, harmony, and prosperity through this, " said Zangpo.

Spiritual Significance and Sacred Rituals

Another member of the Tibetan community, Tenzin Sangrup, highlighted the spiritual significance of Tshechu during the auspicious month of Saga Dawa, noting its importance for the Tibetan exile community and Buddhist monks as devotees gather to receive blessings through sacred Cham rituals. "This is a holy month of Tibetan Buddhist, in Tibetan Buddhism. It's a first, what we call it, Saga Dawa. Saga Dawa means the time when Lord Buddha was born, had enlightenment, and had a Nirvana. So that way, this month is very auspicious. And on top of that, now we're on the 10th day of the Saga Dawa in our monastery, we perform this Cham throughout the day, and it will be going on. And in this, it's we call it Tsechu. Tsechu means the 10th day of the Saga Dawa month. So here we have now today, besides the monastery, we have all the local Tibetan people and local Himalayan people around in Shimla. They all had come to get the blessing of this Cham," said Sangrup.

Preserving Culture in Exile

Mentioning the importance of preserving Tibetan Buddhist culture and traditions in exile, Sangrup said it helps strengthen community bonds and pass on the significance of religious festivals and practices to younger generations. "In India, we have the right to religion. And that religion, you know, like that bonding all our people and all the Himalayan people together. It shows how old the religion is and how we are preserving it now. And that preservation also teaches our children the significance of this festival and the religious performance going on," he added. (ANI)