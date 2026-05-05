Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says BJP's landslide victory in West Bengal shows trust has triumphed over fear. He called it a win for PM Modi's leadership, with citizens choosing development, progress, and stability.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that trust has triumphed over fear in West Bengal, calling it a significant political message from the people of the state as BJP registered landslide victory in Assembly polls here. Speaking to ANI, Vaishnaw described the outcome as a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing that citizens have shown faith in a governance model centered on development, transparency, and accountability.

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"In West Bengal, trust has triumphed over fear. It is a victory for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership", he said.

Vaishnaw further added that the people of West Bengal have chosen progress and stability, sending a clear signal about their aspirations for the future.

PM Modi Hails 'People's Power', Politics Of Good Governance

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's spectacular performance in the West Bengal assembly polls, saying people's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. He said the 2026 West Bengal assembly elections will be remembered forever.

In a post on X, he said the BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts of party workers over generations.

"The Lotus blooms in West Bengal! The 2026 West Bengal Assembly Elections will be remembered forever. People's power has prevailed and the BJP's politics of good governance has triumphed. I bow to each and every person of West Bengal. The people have given a spectacular mandate to BJP and I assure them that our Party will do everything possible to fulfil the dreams and aspirations of the people of West Bengal. We will provide a Government that ensures opportunity and dignity to all sections of society," PM Modi said.

"BJP's record win in West Bengal would not be possible without the efforts and struggles of countless Karyakartas over generations. I salute them all. For years, they have worked hard on the ground, overcome all sorts of adversities and spoken about our development agenda. They are the strength of our Party," he added.

West Bengal Election Results: BJP Secures 206 Seats

As per the latest data released by Election Commission of India, BJP has secured 206 seats out of 294 seats in Assembly. TMC won 80 seats and is currently leading on one for which counting is underway. Congress won two seats, while Humayun Kabir's AJUP was restricted to two seats. CPI(M) managed to win only one seat. (ANI)