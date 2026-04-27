Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar called the shooting involving Donald Trump a 'public response' to his actions, accusing him of ruining the US. He drew a parallel, stating that a similar sentiment of discontent exists in India against the central government.

Maharashtra Congress MLA Vijay Wadettiwar called the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting a public response against US President Donald Trump, noting that a similar feeling against the Centre exists in India also.

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Addressing a press conference in Nagpur on Sunday, Vijay Wadettiwar accused Donald Trump of "ruining" the US, dragging it into the West Asia conflict. He also said that people of India are also turning against the central government; however, they are not coming out on the streets to protest.

Wadettiwar on Trump's Actions and India Parallel

He said, "As you sow, so shall you reap. As one does, so shall they pay. While in power and in the highest position, the way he tried to control and occupy the whole world, he worked to disturb every country. He worked to establish his control over every country, and his language was such that the whole world is their slave. There was no connection with Iran, yet the attack he carried out along with Israel, that was bound to happen. Today, Trump has ruined the whole of America to fulfil his plans and satisfy his desires."

"Just as it is happening in our country, it happened there as well. So, that was bound to happen. People took to the streets to oppose him; now they are not coming out in India, so these people (the government) think everything is fine. But, the same feeling exists among the people today that the whole of India is also moving on the path of ruin," Wadettiwar added.

The Congress leader also noted that an act of violence should not have occurred against a person sitting in the position of the US President.

"What happened with Trump should not have happened to a person sitting in that supreme position. But as one acts, the public will give the answer, that is what is seen from that incident," Wadettiwar told reporters.

About the White House Correspondents' Dinner Shooting

The shooting incident occurred during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington DC on Saturday evening, where the suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, allegedly breached security and fired shots before being subdued by security personnel. Authorities confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump and Vice President JD Vance were safely evacuated, though a security officer sustained injuries. (ANI)