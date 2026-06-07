Delhi's Water and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh directed Zonal Revenue Officers to ensure transparent, honest, and citizen-centric governance. He urged them to actively engage with communities and ensure government benefits reach all citizens.

In a significant review meeting held at Varunalaya today, Delhi's Water and PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh met with Zonal Revenue Officers (ZROs) and stressed the need for transparent, honest and citizen-centric governance.

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Call for Public Engagement and Accountability

Addressing the officers, the Minister said that government schemes and public welfare initiatives can achieve their true purpose only when they reach the people for whom they are intended. He directed all ZROs to maintain regular contact with residents, listen to their concerns on the ground and ensure that information about government benefits and services reaches every household.

Emphasising accountability in public service, the Minister instructed officers to work with complete transparency and integrity while discharging their responsibilities. He said that officers must not remain confined to offices but should actively engage with communities and become a bridge between the government and citizens.

"The real measure of governance is what people experience in their daily lives. Every citizen should know what facilities and benefits the government is providing and how they can access them. Our officers must work among the people, understand their concerns and resolve issues with honesty and sensitivity. Public service is a responsibility that demands transparency, dedication and accountability at every step," said Parvesh Sahib Singh.

Strengthening Governance and Service Delivery

The Minister further noted that trust between citizens and the government is built through regular engagement and responsive administration. He urged officers to ensure that grievances are addressed promptly and that no eligible citizen is deprived of government services due to lack of information or administrative delays.

The meeting focused on strengthening field-level governance, improving public outreach and enhancing coordination between various administrative units to ensure efficient service delivery across Delhi. According to the Delhi government, the government remains committed to building an administration that is transparent, accessible and responsive, with the welfare of citizens at the centre of every decision. (ANI)