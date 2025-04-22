A Hamas delegation reportedly visited Jaish-e-Mohammad’s Bahawalpur headquarters, signaling growing ISI-backed cooperation. This nexus raises serious security concerns for India and the region, potentially escalating terror recruitment.

New Delhi: A delegation from the terrorist group Hamas was welcomed at the notorious Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) headquarters in Bahawalpur, South Punjab, Pakistan, in late April 2025, it has been learnt.

This rather troubling development from the neighbouring nation further spotlights the growing nexus between Palestinian Hamas and Pakistani terror outfits.

This visit would mark the second significant Hamas delegation to Pakistan within three months — the first occurring on February 5, during Pakistan's ostentatious "Kashmir Solidarity Day" event in Rawalakot in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The selection of Bahawalpur, the nerve centre of JeM's terror activities, is significant.

Defence and security officials believe Hamas representatives gaining direct access to such a heavily fortified and sensitive location would be nearly impossible without explicit logistical support and clearance not only from JeM, but also from Pakistan's powerful Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Bahawalpur: Terror's Operational Headquarters

It is a well-known fact that Jaish-e-Mohammad was founded by Masood Azhar in 2000 with direct ISI patronage.

The terror outfit operates openly from its sprawling base in Bahawalpur despite international sanctions and widespread condemnation.

Recent reports confirm expansions at this facility since Pakistan's controversial removal from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list in 2022.

At Bahawalpur, these expansions have helped JeM enhance its capabilities as a centre for militant training, recruitment, and coordination.

Against this backdrop, the April 2025 Hamas delegation's visit carries severe implications.

Intelligence inputs suggest Hamas representatives were afforded advanced security protocols, typically reserved for high-profile guests.

ISI's Facilitation and Strategic Objectives

Such direct and secure access by Hamas operatives to JeM's fortified headquarters strongly indicates active ISI involvement.

Given the tight security maintained around militant leadership in Bahawalpur, analysts underline that ISI likely authorised and facilitated this meeting.

Strategically, ISI's motive in reportedly hosting Hamas at Bahawalpur appears two-fold.

First, leveraging Hamas's global Islamist credentials serves ISI's goal to internationalise the Kashmir issue, aligning it with the Palestinian cause to amplify Islamist sentiments globally.

Secondly, positioning Hamas in cooperation with JeM helps disseminate anti-India rhetoric across broader Middle Eastern and international Muslim platforms, potentially strengthening Pakistan's geopolitical influence.

Previous Collaboration: Rawalakot Conference

The recent Bahawalpur visit follows closely on Hamas's documented participation in the Rawalakot event in February 2025.

During the Kashmir Solidarity Day event, Hamas delegates openly stood alongside JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leaders. JeM leader Talha Saif — brother of Masood Azhar — had explicitly threatened Indian leadership, publicly naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah as primary targets.

ISI orchestration appeared evident, with JeM providing VIP security, armed escorts, and logistical coordination for Hamas representatives.

What are the Regional Security Implications?

Hamas's presence in Bahawalpur would significantly escalate security risks facing India. ISI - backed cooperation between Hamas and JeM could drive renewed radicalisation efforts, recruitment campaigns, and cross-border infiltration into Jammu & Kashmir.

Indian security agencies have reported a marked increase in infiltration attempts and terror incidents linked to groups operating from Pakistan, raising fears that such reported meetings could embolden extremist agendas further.

Diplomatic responses have been swift and stern. India condemned the nexus, highlighting Pakistan's hypocritical dual strategy of public dialogue advocacy on the one hand and covert terror sponsorship on the other.

Israeli diplomats have similarly expressed deep concern over Hamas's growing presence in Pakistan, warning of potential impacts on regional stability.

ISI's Role in Deepening Hamas-JeM Ties

The late April visit of Hamas representatives to JeM's Bahawalpur headquarters emphasises strong suspicions regarding ISI's active role in fostering deeper operational relationships between Hamas and Pakistani terror outfits.

By facilitating Hamas's access to one of its most secure terrorist strongholds, ISI continues to demonstrate reliance on terrorism as a strategic instrument of state policy.

The international community faces a clear and present threat. Allowing Hamas, with its violent history in the Middle East, to deepen operational cooperation with JeM risks plunging the region into further instability.

As Hamas increasingly aligns itself operationally with Pakistan's terror networks, potentially under ISI's active patronage, international diplomatic pressure and coordinated counter-terrorism efforts must urgently recalibrate to confront this evolving threat head-on.