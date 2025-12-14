After chaos at Messi's Kolkata event, BJP's Suvendu Adhikari demands the termination of two WB ministers, ticket refunds, and a judicial probe. Fans were angered by VIPs, leading to vandalism and the arrest of organizer Satadru Dutta.

Chaos in Kolkata: Aftermath and Political Fallout

Following the chaos that erupted at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata during the GOAT India tour of Football Icon Lionel Messi, West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari demanded termination of Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Fire Minister Sujit Bose, reimbursement of money for youths who purchased tickets between Rs 8000 to Rs 15000 and an investigation to be conducted under a sitting judge.

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said, "The police here are sunk in corruption and used for the service of the TMC government. The police have lost their credibility. They were not aware of how to manage such a big star's event. The way in which the sports minister, the Fire minister along with CM Mamata Banerjee's relatives wanted to have selfie with the Football icon. Fans who purchased tickets to have a look at Messi were denied to see the star. CM Mamata Banerjee fled to her home. The youth is very angry with the events."

He further said that the BJP Yuva Morcha is agitating today. "Satadru Dutta has been sent to custody. After few days when the focus will change he will definitely get bail. Bengal has an emotional connection with football, which is well known. CM Mamata Banerjee and her tainted ministers has ended that. We have three demands. Sports Minister Aroop Biswas and Fire Minister Sujit Bose should be suspended. There should be FIR against them. Those who purchased tickets worth Rs 8000 to Rs 15000, their money should be refunded immediately. The government should recommend Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court and under a sitting judge, the investigation should be conducted without the involvement of the police. The primary report should be submitted in one month," he added.

Organiser Arrested Amid Fan Outrage

Earlier, the promoter and organiser of football star Lionel Messi's GOAT India Tour 2025, Satadru Dutta, was produced before the Bidhannagar Court on Sunday, a day after he was arrested over the chaotic incident at the Salt Lake Stadium on Saturday. He has been sent to 14 days of police custody.

Messi's Kolkata leg of the GOAT Tour descended into chaos on Saturday as fans who paid high ticket prices at Salt Lake Stadium's event began throwing bottles and attempting to break the gates between the stands after the Argentine legend left early.

Angry fans resorted to vandalism at the Kolkata stadium, alleging poor event management and criticising VIPs and politicians for hogging the football icon's attention and time to the extent that fans did not even get a glimpse of Messi.

The situation escalated when angry fans attempted to enter the ground to vandalise the tent and the goal post. To control the situation, police personnel used mild force to disperse the angry crowd from the ground.

In Contrast: A Successful Hyderabad Visit

After the unfortunate chaos that broke out in Kolkata's Salt Lake Stadium due to fans' anger at VIPs and politicians allegedly hogging Messi's time and attention during the visit there, the 38-year-old's visit to Hyderabad was a fun experience for everyone involved. He took part in a 7-on-7 exhibition football match involving the state's Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, soaked in the love from a passionate and loud audience and also met the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The superstar footballer presented Rahul Gandhi with his iconic number 10 Argentina jersey as the Congress leader posed for a picture with him and his Inter Miami teammates, Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul.

The football legend was also felicitated by the Telangana Chief Minister with a memento.

Messi, also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, gave some children present at the venue a memory of a lifetime as he kicked the ball around the park with them for a few moments.

Delhi will be Messi's final pit stop for the 'GOAT Tour 2025' on Monday. (ANI)