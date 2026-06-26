Tripura CM Manik Saha stated the govt is fast-tracking projects for development. Highlighting progress in health, education, and IT attracting investors, he laid the foundation for a new 100-bed hospital and inaugurated various health projects.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Thursday mentioned that the state government is implementing various projects at a rapid pace so that even the last person in society can develop socio-economically, gain access to better medical treatment, and avail various administrative facilities.

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"Our state has made tremendous progress in the fields of health, education, tourism, information, and technology. As a result, investors from other states are expressing interest in investing in Tripura," he said.

CM Saha laid the foundation stone of the new building of the 100-bed Sepahijala District Hospital and inaugurated the 24x7 emergency and IPD services at the Lalsinghmura Primary Health Centre. At the same time, he virtually inaugurated various projects in the Sepahijala district.

Healthcare and Economic Strides

On the occasion, the Chief Minister said that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the state government is implementing various projects for the welfare of the people of the state. "To provide better health services to the people of the state, the number of beds in GBP Hospital has been increased from 727 to 1413. The number of beds in Gomati District Hospital has been doubled. A cardiac care unit has been started in Ambassa. People in the state are getting better treatment opportunities under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana. An expenditure of Rs 300 crore has been made on it. People in the state have received medical services worth Rs 41.74 crore under the Chief Minister Jan Arogya Yojana," said CM Saha.

The Chief Minister said that a 100-bed eye hospital is being built near ILS Hospital. Initiatives have also been taken to set up a Homoeopathy College and an Ayurvedic Medical College. "Telemedicine services have also been started for the welfare of the people of the state. Trauma centres have been started in all the districts of the state. Tripura is ranked second among the states of the North-East in terms of GSDP and per capita income. NITI Aayog has declared Tripura a front-runner state," he said.

On the occasion, Sepahijala District Magistrate Siddharth Shiv Jaiswal, Sepahijala Zilla Parishad Sabhadhipati Supriya Das Dutta, MLA Tafazzal Hossain, MLA Antara Sarkar Deb, MLA Sushanta Deb, MLA Manab Debbarma, MLA Bishwajit Kalai, MLA Subodh Debbarma, Health and Family Welfare Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Additional Superintendent of Police Rajib Sutradhar, ADM Subhash Dutta, Sepahijala District CMO Dr. Debashish Das, along with public representatives and officials of various departments, were present on the occassion. (ANI)