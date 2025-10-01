Tripura has reported a major boost in tourism, with domestic tourist visits rising 64.07% and foreign arrivals up 36.15% between 2023 and 2024. The state welcomed 0.601 million domestic and 0.091 million foreign tourists in 2024.

Agartala (Tripura): Tripura has achieved a significant milestone in tourism, recording substantial growth in both domestic and foreign tourist arrivals between 2023 and 2024. According to official data, domestic tourist visits surged by 64.07 per cent, while foreign tourist arrivals registered a 36.15 per cent growth, reflecting the state's rising prominence as a travel destination.

In 2023, Tripura welcomed 0.366 million domestic tourists and 0.067 million foreign tourists. By 2024, the numbers had grown impressively, with 0.601 million domestic tourists and 0.091 million foreign tourists visiting the state. This remarkable rise has helped Tripura maintain its position as the second most-visited state in the North East for foreign tourists, after Sikkim, which continues to lead the region.

The tourism and growth in Tripura

The growth is being hailed as a testament to the sustained efforts of the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Manik Saha and the dedicated work of the Tripura Tourism Department. The increase highlights the state's success in promoting its cultural heritage, natural beauty, and improved infrastructure to attract both domestic and international travellers.

Reacting to the data, Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury credited the growth to government efforts to enhance tourism infrastructure and facilities. "We have undertaken a series of initiatives to develop tourist spots that were neglected during the previous Left Front government. Recently, I, along with officials from Tripura Tourism, met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia regarding upcoming tourism projects, which we hope will be sanctioned soon," Chowdhury said.

The minister also emphasised the government's focus on upgrading tourist lodges, aimed at benefiting both domestic and international visitors while boosting revenue generation.

The latest tourism data highlights Tripura's rising appeal as a travel destination in the Northeast, signaling significant opportunities for economic development through the sector.

