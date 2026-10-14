The Tripura Cabinet passed a resolution congratulating PM Narendra Modi for 25 years of service. CM Manik Saha announced that eight locations will be named 'Seva Jyoti Chowk' to commemorate his journey and promote the vision of a developed India.

The Tripura Cabinet has unanimously passed a resolution expressing gratitude, respect and congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on completing 25 years of uninterrupted service as head of government, from October 7, 2001, to October 7, 2026, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), he also announced that the Cabinet approved the naming of eight locations across the state as Seva Jyoti Chowk to commemorate the Prime Minister’s journey of public service and promote the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Tripura Cabinet Hails PM Modi's Contributions

Addressing a press conference, Saha on Tuesday said that the resolution recognises the Prime Minister’s contribution to nation-building, good governance, national security, public welfare and India’s growing stature on the global stage.

“On behalf of the more than 40 lakh people of Tripura, the Cabinet extended its heartfelt congratulations to the Prime Minister and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to working in alignment with his vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat and a Viksit Tripura”, he said.

Saha highlighted PM Narendra Modi’s journey from becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat on October 7, 2001, to assuming office as Prime Minister on May 26, 2014. He said the Prime Minister’s governance has consistently prioritised the principles of Nation First and Citizen First, placing public service at the centre of administration.

“The Cabinet appreciated the Prime Minister’s commitment to inclusive development, particularly through the principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas. It also commended initiatives aimed at improving the lives of the most vulnerable sections of society, encouraging public participation and strengthening the foundations of good governance”, said Saha.

Landmark Decisions and Global Recognition

Saha said that several landmark decisions were taken under the Prime Minister’s leadership, including the abrogation of Article 370, the implementation of One Rank One Pension, the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff, labour law reforms and the replacement of colonial-era criminal laws.

Saha also referred to India’s security responses, including the 2016 surgical strikes, the 2019 Balakot air strikes and Operation Sindoor in May 2025. The Chief Minister also referred to the successful hosting of the G20 Summit in 2023, India’s engagement with BRICS and the international recognition received by the Prime Minister. He said that the Cabinet also acknowledged his addresses to foreign parliaments and the honours conferred on him by other countries.

Development Initiatives in Tripura

He said that the Cabinet noted that Tripura has benefited from the Centre’s development initiatives, particularly in connectivity, infrastructure and public amenities.

Infrastructure and Connectivity

“Major road infrastructure projects include the commencement of work on the Agartala City West Bypass and plans to upgrade the Agartala–Churaibari and Agartala–Udaipur corridors to four lanes. The state government is facilitating these projects through accelerated land acquisition, utility shifting and forest clearances.

Railway connectivity has also improved, with the Udaipur–Agartala–Sabroom rail corridor fully electrified. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat, Udaipur and Agartala railway stations are being redeveloped with an allocation of Rs 146 crore. The redevelopment is expected to provide modern passenger waiting areas, improved facilities for senior citizens and digital information displays”, said Saha.

Saha said that the study for doubling the 263-km railway line from Chandranathpur to Sabroom has also been completed.

Urban Development and Heritage

“The Cabinet highlighted the importance of preserving Tripura’s heritage, recalling the renaming of Agartala Airport as Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport in 2018. Urban development initiatives under the Agartala Smart City Mission include smart roads, improved connecting avenues, riverfront and waterbody rejuvenation, underground drainage improvements, footpaths and LED street lighting”, he said.

The Chief Minister also highlighted progress in the health sector, including the establishment of an Ayurvedic Medical College.

'Seva Jyoti Chowk' to Symbolise Service and Development

He informed that as part of the commemoration, the Cabinet approved the permanent installation of Seva Jyoti Chowk at eight identified locations across Tripura. The initiative is intended to create lasting public landmarks symbolising service, social responsibility and the vision of a developed India by 2047.

Chief Minister said the Seva Jyoti Chowks will serve as centres of public inspiration and community participation. They are expected to encourage activities such as cleanliness drives, voluntary service and tree plantation while strengthening awareness of government welfare schemes and ensuring their benefits reach the last person in society.

“The eight approved locations are under West Tripura Junction adjoining Ranirpukur; Sonartari State Guest House and Shaheed Bhagat Singh Youth Hostel area in Agartala, identified for the state-level installation in North Tripura DNB Playground Tri-Junction in Dharmanagar and in Unakoti Srirampur Bridge Chowmuhani in Kailashahar, under Dhalai district adjoining Ambassa Town Hall, in Khowai near Mahadev Tilla, in Sepahijala Junction near Bishramganj Motor Stand, under Gomati in Jantala Crossing, at the corner of Jagannath Dighi in Udaipur and in under South Tripura near the Office of the Deputy Director of Agriculture in Belonia."

The Chief Minister said the initiative would foster stronger connections between rural and urban communities while encouraging citizens to take collective responsibility for social and national development. (ANI)