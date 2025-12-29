Uttarakhand CM Dhami assured justice for Tripura student Angel Chakma's brutal murder. He confirmed 5 of 6 accused are arrested and a manhunt is on for the last. Financial aid and medical expenses are covered for the victim's family.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday expressed deep grief over the brutal killing of Angel Chakma, a student from Tripura, in Dehradun, and assured that all measures are being taken to bring the culprits to justice.

CM Assures Justice, Harshest Punishment

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "The brutal murder of Angel Chakma is an extremely painful and unfortunate incident. I also spoke with the father of the deceased Angel Chakma today. I assured him that all the murderers of his son would be arrested and brought to justice soon. Of the six accused, five have already been arrested by the police. They are all in jail. The culprits will not be spared under any circumstances. They will be given the harshest punishment according to the law."

'Uttarakhand Welcomes Students from Across the Country'

CM Dhami further emphasised that Uttarakhand is a land of peace, harmony, culture, and patriotism, where students from across the country are welcomed. "This land has embraced everyone. Millions of students from all over the country are studying in numerous educational institutions and schools across Uttarakhand today. And we are taking concrete steps to ensure the safety of the students from the Northeast who come here for education," he said.

"The Uttarakhand government stands with the victim's family with complete sensitivity and firmness and is fully committed to ensuring justice in this painful case," CM Dhami further added.

CM Dhami also stated that he is in regular contact with the father of Angel Chakma and with Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha, adding that financial assistance is being provided to the victim's family through the district administration. "Along with the arrest of the culprits, we will also ensure that effective measures are taken so that the perpetrators receive the harshest possible punishment," he added.

State Government Pledges Full Support

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand government today announced that all medical expenses incurred during the treatment of late Angel Chakma will be fully borne by the state. According to Uttarakhand Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the state government stands firmly with the bereaved family in this extremely painful time and will extend all possible assistance. Ensuring justice and preventing the recurrence of such incidents in the future remain the government's highest priority.

Earlier today, CM Dhami immediately approved the financial assistance for Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, who was brutally stabbed in Dehradun after allegedly facing racial abuse. According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the first instalment of Rs 4,12,500 has been released. This assistance has been sanctioned under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, and the Protection of Civil Rights Act, 1955.

Details of the Attack and Investigation

MBA student Anjel Chakma was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital. Five people have already been arrested in connection with the incident. Among them, two accused are minors and have been sent to a juvenile reform home. Police are continuously conducting raids to arrest an absconding accused, on whom a reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced. A police team has also been sent to Nepal in search of the absconding accused, according to the Uttarakhand CMO. (ANI)