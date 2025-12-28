Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, died in Dehradun following a racially motivated attack. He and his brother were targeted with racial slurs before a violent assault where Anjel was stabbed, succumbing to his injuries weeks later.

A 24-year-old MBA student from Tripura, Anjel Chakma, died in Dehradun after being brutally attacked in a racially charged assault, triggering widespread anger and calls for justice.

The incident unfolded on December 9, 2025, in the Selaqui area of Uttarakhand’s capital, when Anjel and his younger brother, Michael, went out to buy groceries and were confronted by a group of locals who began hurling racial slurs and derogatory remarks about their appearance.

During the confrontation, the assailants allegedly shouted terms like “Chinese,” “Chinki,” and “momos,” reflecting prejudice against people from India’s Northeast. When Anjel and Michael objected to the racist language and affirmed their Indian identity, the situation quickly turned violent. Michael was struck on the head, while Anjel was stabbed multiple times and suffered severe injuries to his neck and spine. Despite being rushed to a Dehradun hospital and undergoing treatment in the ICU, Anjel succumbed to his injuries after more than two weeks, passing away on December 24, 2025.

Police have arrested five accused in connection with the attack, while the main suspect remains at large, with a reward offered for information leading to his capture. The tragedy has sparked protests in colleges across the Northeast and in Dehradun, as student groups, civil rights organizations, and community leaders demand swift justice, a fast-track trial, and stronger protections against racially motivated violence.

Anjel’s death has also reignited national debate on racial discrimination and the safety of Northeastern Indians in mainland cities, prompting calls for legislation specifically addressing hate crimes and greater enforcement of existing anti-discrimination laws to ensure such incidents do not recur.