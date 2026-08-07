The 9th India Medical Device 2026 conference commenced in New Delhi, aiming to establish India as a global hub. Discussions focused on domestic manufacturing, export orientation, innovation, and enhancing quality to serve global markets.

The two-day 9th edition of India Medical Device 2026 kicked off today at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, bringing together policymakers, regulators, industry leaders, innovators and other stakeholders to advance India's medical devices sector and strengthen its position as a global hub for quality medical devices. The conference is being organised by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India, in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), on the theme 'Towards Viksit Bharat: Advancing India as a Global Hub for Quality Medical Devices'.

Strengthening Domestic Manufacturing and Export Potential

Addressing the inaugural session, Manoj Joshi, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, emphasised that the medical devices sector needs to be viewed from both a healthcare and industry perspective. While healthcare providers focus on access to quality devices irrespective of their origin, domestic manufacturing is critical for generating employment, strengthening industry capabilities, and ensuring supply chain resilience, especially during global disruptions," he added.

Joshi said that India has made significant progress in local manufacturing, particularly in consumables, disposables, and the assembly of high-end equipment including diagnostics and imaging systems. "There is a need to deepen domestic value addition, strengthen component manufacturing, promote innovation in advanced medical technologies, and continuously enhance quality standards to build globally competitive manufacturing capabilities," he added. "India must move beyond the import substitution approach and build an export-oriented industry that serves global markets. While the Indian medical devices market is valued at around $16 billion, the global market exceeds $600 billion, offering immense opportunities for Indian manufacturers. To realise this potential, it is essential to strengthen domestic component manufacturing, deepen value addition, facilitate seamless cross-border movement of components and products, integrate India into global value chains, and foster stronger partnerships between startups and large industries so that innovations can successfully reach the market," Joshi added.

Transforming to a Manufacturing-Led Ecosystem

Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), stated that India's medical devices sector is undergoing a fundamental transformation from an import-driven market to a domestic manufacturing-led ecosystem. He highlighted the need to strengthen indigenous capabilities in high-end Class C and Class D medical devices and in vitro diagnostics, while ensuring faster, transparent and predictable regulatory approvals.

Industry Investments and Global Hub Ambitions

Tushar Sharma, Chair, FICCI Medical Devices Committee and Managing Director and GM, India and South Asia, Abbott Healthcare, said that beyond technology introduction, the industry has made substantial investments in India through R and D centres, Global Capability Centres, software and engineering hubs, clinical research, manufacturing, service networks and workforce development. These investments, he said, not only strengthen patient care but also contribute to the creation of skilled jobs, developing local capabilities and positioning the country as an increasingly important hub for global MedTech operations.

Future Growth and Key Initiatives

Jyoti Vij, Director General, FICCI, said that the next phase of growth will be defined by India's ability to foster innovation, strengthen research and development, build resilient supply chains, develop advanced manufacturing capabilities, promote globally harmonised quality standards, leverage digital technologies and expand India's footprint in international markets.

Bharath Sesha, Co-Chair, FICCI Medical Devices Committee and MD, Philips Indian Subcontinent, stated that the deliberations during the inaugural session reinforced India's immense potential to emerge as a global leader in the medical devices sector. A key highlight of the opening day was the unveiling of the White Paper: 'Strengthening of Service and Maintenance of Medical Equipment in India,' which calls for a robust and sustainable service and maintenance ecosystem to ensure the safety, reliability, longevity and uninterrupted performance of medical equipment across the country. (ANI)