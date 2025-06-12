Six people including a doctor and his parents have been arrested for the alleged murder of a 24-year-old man whose body was found stuffed inside a refrigerator in Tripura.

In a shocking incident, police have arrested six individuals — including a doctor and his parents — in connection with the cold-blooded killing of a 24-year-old electrician, whose body was discovered stuffed inside a refrigerator in Gandacherra, Dhalai district, Tripura. The crime took place on the night of June 8 in Agartala.

The body of the victim, Sariful Islam — an electrician working with the Agartala Smart City Project — was recovered three days later.

Jealousy, rivalry over love triangle

Addressing the media, West Tripura district SP Kiran Kumar said, "Initial findings suggest that Dibakar Saha was in love with a woman who happened to be his cousin. The victim, Sariful, was also in a romantic relationship with the same woman. Jealousy and rivalry appear to be the primary motives behind the crime," SP Kumar stated.

Probe has revealed that Sariful was lured to the residence of Dr. Dibakar Saha (29), under the guise of receiving a gift. Upon arriving at the Indranagar home, he encountered three other men — Animesh Yadav (21), Nabanit Das (25), and Jaydeep Das (20). According to the police, the murder was meticulously planned.

The group allegedly strangled Sariful to death, stashed his body in a trolley bag, and later stored it in a refrigerator. On June 9, Dibakar’s parents — Dipak Saha (52) and Debika Saha — allegedly arrived from Gandacherra with a vehicle to help in disposing of the body. The body was then transported to Gandacherra.

All six accused — the doctor, his three associates, and his parents — have been taken into custody and are currently being interrogated.

"The investigation is ongoing, and further details will be shared as they emerge," SP Kumar added.