Tripura's Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy has launched the NextGen HRMS. This new system is designed to enhance transparency, efficiency, and accountability in government administration, ensuring state employees receive their benefits promptly.

Tripura Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy on Tuesday said the launch of the Next Generation Human Resource Management System (NextGen HRMS) will bring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability to government administration while ensuring that state government employees receive their rightful benefits promptly.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion of the State-Level Launching Programme of four new modules under NextGen HRMS at Pragna Bhavan, Singha Roy said the new system has been introduced to simplify and streamline services for employees across the state.

"The HRMS system has now been launched as part of the Next Generation initiative. We held a detailed discussion involving all the Heads of Departments, the Accountant General, the Principal Accountant General and other concerned officials," the Finance Minister said.

Streamlining Employee Services

He said the unified HRMS platform would eliminate the need for employees to repeatedly visit different government offices, departments or the Finance Department for routine service-related matters. "Through HRMS, the entire state's employees will receive services through a unified and transparent system. Employees will no longer face the problems they experienced in the past, where they had to visit different offices repeatedly, go to the Finance Department, approach their respective departments and spend a long time getting their work done," he said.

According to the Finance Minister, matters relating to employee leave, General Provident Fund (GPF) accounts, and other service-related issues will now be processed through the HRMS platform, reducing delays and making the delivery of government services more efficient. "Now, the entire process will be streamlined through HRMS, and employees will not have to run from one office to another. Whether it is an employee's leave-related matter, GPF account or any other service-related issue, everything will be processed within the system and completed promptly," Singha Roy said.

Enhancing Transparency and Monitoring

He further highlighted the role of the system in improving transparency and monitoring, particularly in cases where government employees may be eligible for similar benefits. "For example, in cases where both husband and wife are government employees, there were instances in the past where certain benefits were mistakenly provided to both or where one received a benefit while the other did not. Under the new system, such issues will be clearly identified and managed, ensuring that the same benefit is not unnecessarily provided twice," he said.

Core Objectives: Accountability and Dignity

The Finance Minister said the NextGen HRMS is aimed at bringing accountability into every stage of government administration and ensuring that employees do not have to wait unnecessarily for their service-related matters to be resolved. "Overall, HRMS has been introduced to bring greater transparency, efficiency and accountability to every step of government administration. From now on, employees will not have to wait unnecessarily for their service-related matters to be resolved," he said.

Singha Roy said the broader objective of the initiative is to ensure that government employees receive their legitimate benefits on time and are able to complete their service with greater financial security and dignity. "The objective is to ensure that every employee receives their rightful benefits on time and can retire from government service with security, dignity and peace of mind," the Finance Minister said. (ANI)