Tripura CM Manik Saha says the state is advancing in development, inaugurating projects in education and sports. He highlighted the construction of new schools, smart classes, and sports facilities to nurture talent and build a drug-free Tripura.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Saturday said that Tripura is moving ahead in all areas of education, culture, sports, industry, and commerce and has already reached a special place in the country in terms of development.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Saha said this while virtually inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of several development projects in different parts of the state at the Belonia Vidyapeeth ground in the South Tripura district. The Chief Minister first inaugurated the newly constructed pucca building of Niharnagar Class XII School in the Rajnagar area of Belonia subdivision. He then inaugurated the newly constructed pucca building of Ghoshkhamar Class XII School, while the pucca building of Belonia English Medium Class XII School was virtually inaugurated.

Tripura's Developmental Strides

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony, Saha said that the government is working to ensure that the benefits of every development project in the state reach the marginalised people. "About Rs 80 crore is being spent on various projects in the Rajnagar area for the development of roads, drinking water, electricity, education, etc. Tripura has received 347 awards in terms of development. New schools are being established to improve the education system, smart classes and digital libraries are being built, and stipends are being provided to students. SCERT courses have been introduced in line with the new education policy," he said.

Emphasis on Quality Education and Teachers

The Chief Minister laid emphasis on providing quality education by building a good relationship between students and teachers. He said that schools are temples. "Teachers should develop a spiritual relationship with students. Teachers should be more updated. To solve the teacher shortage, teachers are being recruited through TET under a transparent recruitment policy. PM-SHRI and Vidya Jyoti schools have been established to spread quality education," he said. The Chief Minister advised teachers to teach students social values alongside academics and also cited the context of ancient traditional educational institutions such as Nalanda and Taxila.

Push for Sports and Skill Development

The Chief Minister said that vocational training centres have been opened for students in 435 schools. "New playgrounds are being built to improve the quality of sports. Sports talent is being nurtured from the sub-district level. National-level cricketers like Manishankar Murasingh have been produced in Tripura. Sports have a special role in building a drug-free Tripura," said the CM.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated the Belonia Indoor Cricket Practice Shed today. At the same time, he virtually inaugurated the Jirania and Kailashahar Indoor Cricket Practice Centres. He also inaugurated the final match of the South Tripura district-based Drug-Free Premier Football League at the Belonia Vidyapeeth ground.

Foundation Stone for New Market

Earlier, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone of the Vidyasagar Fish and Vegetable Market at Banakare in Belonia.

Cooperative Minister Shuklacharan Noatia, MLA Swapna Majumdar, MLA Pramod Reang, MLA Mailafru Mog, MLA Ashok Mitra, MLA Dipankar Sen, South Tripura Zilla Parishad President Dipak Dutta, District Magistrate Md. Sajad P, District Superintendent of Police Mauryakrishna C, Rajnagar Panchayat Samiti Chairman Biswajit Nath, School Education Department Secretary Dr Milind Ramteke, School Education Department Director N. C. Sharma, and others were present. (ANI)