A man, Subhrajit Chaudhury, died from severe burn injuries a day after a suspected gas pipeline explosion in an Agartala apartment complex. The blast is believed to have been caused by a gas leak, and a high-level investigation is underway.

A day after a suspected gas pipeline explosion ripped through a residential apartment complex in Tripura's capital, one of the critically injured residents succumbed to his injuries, while authorities intensified their investigation into the incident.

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The deceased, identified as Subhrajit Chaudhury, died at the Agartala Government Medical College (AGMC) and GB Hospital early on Friday after suffering severe burn injuries in Thursday's blast at the Basera Apartment in Ramnagar, Agartala.

Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) Mayor Dipak Majumder visited the affected apartment complex on Friday to assess the damage and later met the bereaved family members to offer condolences.

The explosion, which shook the entire apartment building and nearby houses, left several residents injured and caused extensive damage to multiple flats. Doors and windows were blown off their frames, while several residential units were rendered uninhabitable.

Investigation into Cause of Blast

According to preliminary findings by investigating agencies, the explosion was likely triggered by an accumulation of gas leaking from an open service pipeline connected to Tripura Natural Gas Company Limited (TNGCL). Officials suspect that the blast occurred when an incense stick was lit during morning prayers, igniting the accumulated gas.

Immediately after the incident, teams from the Fire and Emergency Services, Forensic Science Laboratory and the Urban Development Department launched a joint investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, along with senior district administration and police officials, including the District Magistrate and Superintendent of Police, visited the site soon after the incident. The Chief Minister directed the formation of a high-level team to conduct a detailed inquiry into the disaster and identify any lapses that may have led to the tragedy.

Authorities said the investigation is continuing, and further action will be taken based on the inquiry report.

Mayor Offers Condolences, Assures Support

Speaking to ANI, Dipak Majumder, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC), Agartala, said Shubhrajit Chowdhury was seriously injured in the explosion and was admitted to GB Hospital for treatment, but sadly passed away.

"The entire state is aware that an explosion occurred yesterday at a flat in Ramnagar No. 4. An Abacus educational institution was operating there. Shubhrajit Chowdhury, who was associated with the institution, was seriously injured in the explosion. He was admitted to GB Hospital for treatment but sadly passed away," he said.

He further expressed deep sorrow over this tragic incident," First of all, I express my deep sorrow over this tragic incident. It is a heartbreaking accident. The deceased was a very good young man, well-loved by the local community, and was known for his sincere work at the Abacus institution."

He also said Chief Minister Saha inspected the affected area and assured that the government will provide all possible assistance to the bereaved family. "Our Chief Minister visited the site, inspected the affected area, and assured that the government will stand by the bereaved family and provide all possible assistance. Some of the surrounding flats were also damaged in the explosion, and the government has assured support to those affected as well," he said.

He further added, "The authorities have been instructed to conduct a detailed inquiry to determine how the explosion occurred. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and pray to God for the eternal peace of the departed soul. The state has lost a valuable member of society, and we are all deeply saddened. Along with the family and the local residents, we offer our sincere sympathies." (ANI)