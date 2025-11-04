Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu visited remote border areas in Dhalai district, interacting with villagers and BSF jawans. He reviewed development projects and government schemes, directing officials to ensure timely completion of all work.

Governor's Tour of Border Villages

Interactions with Villagers and BSF

Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu conducted a series of visits and interactions on the international border of Tribal Autonomous region in Dhalai district. On Monday morning, the Governor visited Boalkhali ADC village under Raishyabari R. D Block of Gandacherra sub-division and interacted with villagers, Self-Help Group members, and progressive farmers at the Boalkhali Higher Secondary school ground. He inquired about the progress of various central and state government schemes and emphasized the need for their completion within the stipulated time.

Later, Governor Nallu visited Nitya Kumar Para, the remotest and last border village under Boalkhali ADC village in the Raishyabari R.D. Block of Gandacherra Subdivision. He interacted with the villagers to understand their problems and grievances and directed the concerned officials to complete all development work in a timely manner. He also visited the Border Security Force (BSF) Border Outpost (BOP) at Potacherra, where he interacted with BSF jawans and officers. He commended the jawans for their commendable work and tireless efforts in guarding the border peacefully.

Inspection of Solar Power Plant

In the evening, the Governor visited the remote Batapara village under the Ganganagar R.D. Block. There, he inspected a microgrid solar power plant installed under the Prime Minister's Development Initiative for the North Eastern Region which provides electricity to the villagers. Following the inspection, he interacted with the local residents and heard their grievances.

The Governor was accompanied throughout his visit by U K Chakma, Secretary to the Governor; District Magistrate and Collector Vivek H B; and other district officials.

New Indian Red Cross Society Committee Approved

Earlier, Tripura Governor Indrasena Reddy Nallu, in his capacity as the President of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), Tripura State Branch, has approved the newly elected State Managing Committee of the IRCS for a period of three years, as stated in a release of IRCS. The approval was granted in accordance with Rule 12 of the Indian Red Cross Society Branch Committee Rules, 2017, and in accordance with the guidelines circulated by the National Headquarters on August 28, 2020.

According to a release from Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), The newly constituted committee includes Bimal Kanti Ray, IPS (Retd.) as Chairman, Asmita Banik as Vice-Chairman, Animesh Ghosh as Treasurer, Chandan Debnath as General Secretary, and members Alok Roy, Animesh Deb, Gauranga Bhowmik, Kanai Shil, Subir Deb, Biswajit Malakar, Rimpi Das, and Nirmal Bardhan Roy.

The official notification was issued by Er. Paramananda Sarkar Banerjee, Vice President of the IRCS Tripura State Branch, on behalf of the Governor. The copies of the notification have been sent to the Chief Secretary, Government of Tripura, the Secretary General of IRCS, New Delhi, and all District Branch Presidents for information and necessary action, as stated in a release. (ANI)