The Rajya Sabha held a farewell for 59 retiring members, including prominent figures like H.D. Deve Gowda and Sharad Pawar. PM Modi praised their service, highlighting their experience as a national asset and their role in the historic transition.

The Rajya Sabha, the Upper House of Parliament, bade farewell on Wednesday to 59 members from 20 states who are set to retire between April and July this year. The farewell ceremony was organised at the Vice-President Enclave in New Delhi on March 18, 2026. The 59 retiring members include prominent figures such as former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda, Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Sharad Pawar, and RPI leader Ramdas Athawale, alongside nine women members. Notably, both Sharad Pawar and Ramdas Athawale have already been re-elected to the Upper House.

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According to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed heartfelt gratitude for the chance to honour retiring colleagues. The Prime Minister noted that such occasions allow the House to rise above party lines and share a common sentiment.

PM Modi Lauds Retiring Members' Contributions

PM Modi remarked that whether members return or move into broader social service, their accumulated experience remains an asset to the nation. He observed that in the dynamic field of politics, the journey never truly ends as the future always holds new opportunities for seasoned leaders. "In politics, there are no full stops; your experience and contribution will forever remain a part of the nation's life," asserted PM Modi.

Praise for Veteran Leaders

Highlighting the best contributions of the outgoing members, the Prime Minister suggested that the new generation of MPs should look to veterans like Deve Gowda, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Sharad Pawar as role models. He also praised Deputy Chairman Harivansh for his soft-spoken conduct and his ability to maintain the House's trust while handling complex crises.

PM Modi pointed out that such dedicated service reflects a deep commitment to the responsibilities entrusted by society. "There is much to learn from these senior leaders about staying entirely committed to the responsibilities given by society," noted the Prime Minister.

On the Institutional Value of the Upper House

Highlighting the unique institutional value of the Rajya Sabha, PM Modi pointed out that the parliamentary system gains immense strength from the concept of a "second opinion." He noted that the transition of decisions between the two Houses adds a critical new dimension to the legislative process, ensuring more refined outcomes for the country.

This democratic heritage, according to him, fosters a sense of openness and thoroughness in national decision-making. "This second opinion is a massive contribution to our democracy that we must cherish," said PM Modi.

A Historic Tenure and a 'Great Open University'

The Prime Minister pointed out that the retiring cohort holds the rare distinction of having served in both the old and the new Parliament buildings during their tenure. He remarked that being part of the historic transition to the new House would serve as a fresh and significant memory in their public service careers.

PM Modi described the House as a "Great Open University" that provides members with a unique education in the complexities of national life. "The six years spent here are invaluable for shaping one's contribution to the nation and for self-growth," emphasised the Prime Minister.

PM Modi expressed confidence that the members' vision and capacity have expanded manifold through their years of parliamentary experience. He noted that their invaluable contributions to nation-building would continue to be felt whether they serve within the formal system or through independent social work.

PM Modi once again glorified the long and dedicated service of the retiring representatives, thanking them for their commitment. "I once again salute and glorify the contributions of all the retiring members," emphasised PM Modi.

Farewell Ceremony Details and Chairman's Address

The Rajya Sabha Secretariat noted that around 26 members retired in 2025. But this year, a total of 73 members have completed their term. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju, who served as the convener of the Farewell Organising Committee, welcomed Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan and other senior dignitaries to the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, the Chairman highlighted the unique parliamentary tradition of the biennial transition of Members, noting that it reflects both continuity and change, where experience makes way for fresh perspectives while the enduring spirit of the House remains constant.

He expressed appreciation for the invaluable contributions of the retiring Members, stating that their wisdom, debates, and commitment to public service have enriched the functioning of the House and strengthened democratic values. He further conveyed confidence that their experience would continue to guide and inspire them in their continued engagement in public life. The Chairman also presented mementoes to the retired/retiring Members.

Cultural Evening Honours Retiring MPs

A cultural evening was also organised in their honour, featuring a folk dance performance of Bhavai, a classical recital, and a musical ensemble. The farewell ceremony was attended by several senior dignitaries, including Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Law and Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, and Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (ANI)