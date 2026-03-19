A fire broke out at Delhi's ITO building, a day after a deadly blaze in Palam killed nine. The ITO fire was controlled with no casualties. Meanwhile, the Delhi govt and PM Modi announced compensation for the victims of the Palam incident.

Fire at Delhi's ITO Building

A fire broke out at the Trade and Tax Building located at ITO in the national capital, New Delhi, on Thursday morning. The blaze comes in the wake of a fire in a residential-cum-commercial building in Palam a day ago.

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According to officials, information about the blaze on the 12th floor of the ITO building was received by the fire department at 8:26 am. Six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to control the situation.

The Delhi Fire Service said the fire was brought under control within a short time.

No casualties have been reported so far, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Further details are awaited.

Palam Fire: 9 Dead, Compensation Announced

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Wednesday announced compensation of ₹10 lakh for families of those who lost their lives in the Palam building fire and ₹5 lakh will be given in case of deceased children. Additionally, ₹2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had yesterday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the Palam residential building fire. Expressing his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident, the PM announced Rs 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam, allegedly due to a short circuit in the early hours of Wednesday. Delhi Fire Services, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police and other agencies are engaged in relief work.

The death toll in the fire has risen to nine, while three people have been reported injured so far, according to fire officers. (ANI)