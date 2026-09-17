Tripura CM Manik Saha announced over 158 investment proposals are being processed. He instructed officials to prepare a 100-day plan to ground all feasible projects, aiming to boost employment and the state's GSDP.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that concept notes and detailed proposals for more than 158 investment projects have been received, and department officials have been working on them.

According to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Saha on Wednesday also instructed Secretaries and Directors to prepare a 100-day plan to ground all feasible projects and said the Chief Secretary will conduct a monthly review of the progress to maximise investment and employment creation in the State of Tripura.

CM Stresses on Speedy Implementation

“The huge investment potential that has opened up in Tripura must be implemented quickly, transformed into employment and economic development. Each investment proposal must be implemented within a specific time frame by setting specific targets,” he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha said this to officials of various departments at a meeting to review the implementation and progress of grounding projects for which Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) were signed during the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

He said that the main objective of increasing investment is to increase the GSDP of the State, create new employment opportunities and ensure the socio-economic development of the common people.

Review of Conclave Progress

At the beginning of the meeting, the Secretary to the Chief Minister and Secretary of the Department of Industries and Commerce, Kiran Gitte, highlighted the progress of the MoUs and the potential areas of industry and investment in Tripura, as well as various aspects of creating new investment opportunities by utilising the State's own resources and infrastructure.

At the meeting, the Secretaries of various departments informed the Chief Minister about the current status of MoU signing and investment proposals under their respective departments, communication with investors, collection of proposals and DPRs, and steps taken for project implementation.

Focus on Priority Sectors and Directives

At the meeting, the Chief Minister said that 458 MoUs worth more than Rs 1.30 lakh crore have been signed through the Destination Tripura Business Conclave 2026.

“Utilising this huge potential, Tripura should be further promoted as an important destination for investment and industry. Priority should be given to various potential sectors of the State, including tourism, health, education, skill development, information technology, renewable energy, agriculture and food processing, fish processing, dairy, livestock and EV charging,” said Saha.

He stressed developing industries by utilising Tripura's natural and agricultural resources.

Saha also directed that issues related to land, power and infrastructure be resolved quickly in the implementation of investments.

He emphasised ensuring regular communication and inter-departmental coordination with investors by appointing specific nodal officers in each department.

He also emphasised making the necessary administrative processes simpler, more transparent and coordinated for the convenience of investors.

The Chief Minister said that the work should be completed within a specified time frame by setting targets.

“After signing the MoU, its implementation is now one of the government's goals. The concerned departments should play an active role in identifying and resolving the problems of investors quickly and taking the projects forward within the stipulated time frame,” he added. (ANI)