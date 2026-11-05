CPI(M) leader Manik Dey has approached the State Election Commission, alleging that candidates in Tripura are facing intimidation, violence, and obstruction, effectively preventing them from filing their nomination papers for upcoming elections.

CPI(M) Alleges Intimidation in Tripura Election

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 4 (ANI): CPI(M) leader Manik Dey has submitted a written complaint to the State Election Commission, raising concerns over alleged intimidation, violence and obstruction faced by candidates while filing nomination papers ahead of the upcoming elections.

Speaking to reporters, Dey alleged that several candidates were being prevented from submitting their nomination papers due to intimidation and other forms of obstruction. He also referred to reported incidents of attacks and vandalism of houses, claiming that these incidents had created an atmosphere of fear among candidates and their supporters.

Lack of Action and Calls for Security

Dey said that the incidents had previously been brought to the attention of the concerned authorities, along with video evidence, but no effective action had been taken so far. He further stated that the latest developments had been documented and the relevant information submitted to the State Election Commission.

He also expressed readiness to submit nomination papers before an Assistant Returning Officer (ARO), if required, in the presence of the concerned officials to ensure a smooth and transparent process. Urging the Commission to intervene, Dey sought adequate security arrangements at nomination centres so that all candidates could exercise their democratic rights without fear, intimidation or obstruction.

He expressed hope that the Commission would take appropriate steps on November 5 and 6 to ensure proper security and facilitate the submission of nomination papers. Emphasising the importance of democratic participation, Dey said that the prevailing situation should not be allowed to continue and that every candidate must be provided with a fair, safe and equal opportunity to participate in the electoral process. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)