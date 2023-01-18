Assembly elections 2023: 60 polling stations in Meghalaya to be managed by young staff; key highlights

Apart from the four northeast states - Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana will be going ahead for elections for the year 2023.

The Election Commission of India on Wednesday (January 18) announced the schedule for Assembly elections to the three states of Tripura, Meghalaya and Nagaland. All the constituencies of Tripura will vote in a single phase on February 16. Meghalaya and Nagaland will vote on February 27.

For this year's Assembly elections in Tripura, the Election Commission has published the final electoral rolls with 28,13,478 voters–a net increase of 2.4 lakh since the 2018 polls.

On Friday, Chief Electoral Officer Kiran Dinkarrao Gitte said that the final rolls were published on Thursday after the summary revision that started on November 9 last year ended.

As many as 14,14,576 voters are men and 13,98,825 are women, while there are a record 77 transgender voters. The number of first-time voters is 65,044 and 34,704 of them are men, 30,328 women and 12 transgender people. The number of 80-plus voters is 38,039 while 679 voters are over 100 years old.

Apart from the four northeast states - Tripura, Meghalaya, Nagaland and Mizoram, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana will be going ahead for elections for the year 2023. The winner's tenurity shall continue for the next 5 years.

Here are the key highlights from ECI's press conference: