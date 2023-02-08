Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Election 2023: 45 candidates are crorepatis, 41 have criminal cases, reveals report

    According to the report, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has 17 crorepati candidates. Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of the BJP, contesting from the Charilam constituency, is the wealthiest candidate, with 15.58 crore in moveable and immovable assets. 
     

    Tripura Election 2023: 45 candidates are crorepatis, 41 have criminal cases, reveals report - adt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 8, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

    Out of the total 259 candidates contesting the upcoming Tripura Assembly election, 45 are crorepatis, according to the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) survey. 

    The report revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party has 17 crorepati candidates, followed by Tipra Motha with nine and the CPI(M) with seven. 

    The report added that the Congress has six crorepati candidates, the Trinamool Congress has four, and two independent candidates are also crorepati.

    The report added that Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma of the BJP, contesting from the Charilam constituency, is the wealthiest candidate, with 15.58 crore in moveable and immovable assets. 

    ADR's state coordinator Biswendu Bhattacharjee said that Chief Minister Manik Saha, a doctor, is the second wealthiest candidate with Rs 13.90 crore in assets. For the February 16 Assembly election, Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency.

    Bhattacharjee said that the Abhijit Sarkar of the Tipra Motha is the third richest candidate, with Rs 12.57 crore. He also said that the BJP, which fielded 55 candidates, has the highest average assets with Rs 1.86 crore.

    Chayan Bhattacharya, the Congress candidate from the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, has the most liabilities at Rs 3.07 crore, he added.

    "41 (16 per cent) of the candidates in the upcoming elections have declared criminal cases against themselves. In the 2018 elections, 22 (7 per cent) of the 297 candidates had declared criminal offences," he explained. 

    Seven of the thirteen (54 per cent) Congress candidates had criminal cases, while nine of the 55 BJP candidates have criminal records, Bhattacharjee said. 

    "Nine (16 per cent) of the 43 Left Front candidates have criminal records. Eight applicants have declared charges, including an attempt to murder," he stressed. 

    There are 65 graduates, 55 class 12 pass applicants, and 39 matriculate candidates among the 259 candidates. According to the ADR report, thirty-six candidates are class 8 graduates, and nine are class 5 pass out.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: Rajnath Singh, Yogi Adityanath to hold rallies, Mamata Banerjee to join roadshow today

    Also Read: Tripura Election 2023: Congress poll manifesto promises 50,000 new jobs, 150 free units of electricity

    Also Read: Tripura election Exclusive: 'This election will be the path to defeating BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha election'

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2023, 3:35 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Opposition overtly insinuating the PM': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Kharge's claims amid Adani row AJR

    'Opposition overtly insinuating the PM': FM Nirmala Sitharaman on Kharge's claims amid Adani row

    PM Modi wears blue jacket in Parliament Know why its special gcw

    PM Modi wears blue jacket in Parliament, Know why its special

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run AJR

    Interpol Red Corner notices in vain as eight fugitives from Kerala still on the run

    Objectionable baseless allegations Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks in Lok Sabha gcw

    'Objectionable, baseless allegations': Pralhad Joshi demands action against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks

    TMC s Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited' AJR

    TMC's Mahua Moitra stands by 'cuss word'; Hema Malini says, 'don't get overexcited'

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan officials stop nearly 190 Hindus from Sindh province travel to India: Report AJR

    Pakistan officials stop nearly 190 Hindus from Sindh province travel to India: Report

    eBay to fire 500 employees cut workforce by 4 per cent in a bid to reduce costs gcw

    eBay to fire 500 employees, cut workforce by 4% in a bid to reduce costs

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral - gps

    Speeding car crashes into a gym, hits man on treadmill; horrifying video goes viral

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Nagpur/1st Test: It is going to be tough - Rohit Sharma on Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 1st Test: 'It's going to be tough' - Rohit on who among Gill and Surya would make the cut

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say RBA

    Prabhas and Kriti Sanon getting married? Here's what Baahubali star team has to say

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon