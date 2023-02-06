Tripura Election 2023: Congress poll manifesto promises 50,000 new jobs, 150 free units of electricity

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripura Election 2023: Congress party released its manifesto, with senior leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman saying that a 20-point programme has been devised with the welfare of the poor and middle-class people in mind.

    First Published Feb 6, 2023, 1:52 PM IST

    The Congress party has released its manifesto for the upcoming Tripura Assembly election. The party manifesto has promised an old pension scheme for government employees, 50,000 new jobs, increase in wages of agricultural labourers, and 150 free units of electricity if voted to power. 

    On Sunday, the Congress released its manifesto, with senior leader and MLA Sudip Roy Barman saying that a 20-point programme has been devised with the welfare of the poor and middle-class people in mind.

     

    "The party's manifesto focuses on employment, employee welfare, and poor and middle-class individuals," said Barman. The old pension scheme will also be restored for the employee if the party wins the Assembly elections. Furthermore, government employees will receive a raise in their dearness allowance twice a year..." added Roy Barman.

    He said that employment in the government sector will be done regularly and that 50,000 job possibilities will be created over the next five years.

    "The wages of tea gardeners, agricultural labourers, and other labourers will be increased based on the consumer price index," he continued, adding that an integrated package would be provided for the socioeconomic growth of minorities. 

    Roy Barman said that a practical approach would be taken to address the issue of 10,323 retrenched teachers and that SSA teachers would be paid more. By amending the 125th Constitution, Congress also supports the empowerment of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

    "We are committed to the welfare of poor tribal people, and the party will unveil a special package for their betterment if the people bless the party in the elections.

    "The party also pledged to give the people 150 free units of power by preventing pilferage and transmission loss," he said, adding that law and order will be enforced strictly. In alliance with the CPI, the Congress is contesting the 60-member Tripura Assembly. The party has fielded candidates in 13 seats. The Tripura Assembly election is slated to be held on February 16.

    (With inputs from PTI)

