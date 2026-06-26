Tripura CM Manik Saha visited the Ramnagar apartment complex where a suspected pipeline gas blast occurred. He assured residents of full government support and directed officials to conduct a thorough investigation into the explosion.

CM Manik Saha Visits Blast Site

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday visited the apartment complex in Ramnagar where a suspected pipeline gas blast occurred on June 25, leaving several people injured and causing significant damage to residential flats. During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the affected areas and took stock of the damage caused by the explosion. He interacted with the affected residents to understand their concerns and assured them that the state government would extend all necessary support.

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CM Saha also spoke with officials present at the site and directed the concerned departments to ensure prompt assistance to the affected families. He emphasised the importance of conducting a thorough investigation into the incident and taking all necessary measures to prevent such occurrences in the future.

Explosion Rocks Apartment Building

The blast, reportedly caused by a pipeline gas leak, resulted in extensive damage to parts of the apartment building and affected several residents. Authorities are continuing their investigation to determine the exact cause of the explosion.

The visit follows a powerful explosion that rocked an apartment building in Agartala's Ramnagar Road No. 4 area today, causing significant property damage and leaving several people injured. According to officials, information about a loud explosion-like sound was received at around 12:00 noon from the NS Apartment near Sankat Chowmuhani.

Emergency Response Details

Emergency response teams, including the Fire Service and Bomb Squad, were immediately alerted and rushed to the scene. "At exactly 12:00 noon, we received information that a loud explosion-like sound had been heard at a flat in NS Apartment located at Sankat Chowmuhani. We immediately rushed to the spot and found that the incident had occurred on the first floor of the apartment. As soon as we arrived, we informed all the emergency services, including the Bomb Squad and the Fire Service. The concerned agencies have reached the location and have begun their investigation. We are hopeful that we will be able to determine very soon where the incident originated from and what exactly caused it," said SDPO official Deba Prasad Roy.

Preliminary reports indicate that the blast occurred on the first floor of the apartment building. The explosion shattered multiple windows and caused significant structural damage across the premises, triggering panic among residents. (ANI)