Tripura CM Manik Saha reviewed the Action Taken Report on the MoU with AIIMS, New Delhi. The meeting focused on progress in leadership, human resources, medical education, hospital infrastructure, and patient feedback systems in the state.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday reviewed the action taken report on the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Government of Tripura during a video conference with the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to an official release, the review meeting was held on January 28, 2026, in the Chief Minister's war room through video conferencing, in connection with the MoU signed between AIIMS, New Delhi, and the Health and Family Welfare Department, Government of Tripura. The Health and Family Welfare Department informed that the Action Taken Report (ATR) was presented in pursuance of the MoU signed on October 17, 2025.

Review of Key Development Areas

Leadership and Governance

Regarding leadership and governance, the release stated that key administrative reforms are underway and have been partially implemented. These include the establishment of a Health University, the creation of a unified workforce, the enhancement of financial powers, and the introduction of IT-enabled systems.

Human Resources and Recruitment

Regarding human resources and recruitment, it was stated that recruitment is being carried out in accordance with existing government norms through the Directorate of Health Services (DHS) and the Tripura Public Service Commission (TPSC). Faculty development and capacity-building initiatives, including training programmes at AIIMS, have also been initiated.

Medical Education and Academic Strengthening

Regarding medical education and academic strengthening, the release said steps have been taken towards the introduction of new departments, skill development courses, revision of service rules, and academic exposure through AIIMS to improve the quality of medical education.

Hospital Services and Infrastructure

On hospital services and infrastructure development, efforts are underway to strengthen emergency services, expand ICU facilities, operationalise operation theatres, procure high-end equipment through the public-private partnership mode, and streamline the medical supply chain.

Patient Feedback and Digital Initiatives

In the area of patient feedback and digital initiatives, the release said that while the 'Mera Hospital' application is already in place, coordination has been initiated with AIIMS for the adoption of the 'Santusht' application to further improve patient feedback and service quality.

Key Officials in Attendance

The meeting was attended by Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Kiran Gitte, IAS; Mission Director and Additional Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Saju Vaheed, IAS; Director of Health Services Dr Debasri Debbarma; In-Charge Director of Medical Education Prof (Dr) H P Sharma; Principal of Agartala Government Medical College Prof (Dr) Tapan Majumder; Medical Superintendent of AGMC and GBP Hospital Dr Bidhan Goswami; and Head of the Department of Paediatrics at AIIMS, New Delhi Prof (Dr) Ramesh Agarwal.

The Health and Family Welfare Department reiterated its commitment to the continuous improvement of healthcare delivery and medical education in the state, with active support from AIIMS, New Delhi, the release added. (ANI)