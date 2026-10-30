Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the A and F blocks of the Agartala Lighthouse Project, delivering 278 homes. The project uses modern technology to provide sustainable, affordable housing to low-income families as part of a national initiative.

CM Manik Saha Inaugurates Lighthouse Project Blocks

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha inaugurated the 'A' and 'F' blocks of the Agartala Lighthouse Project at the state's Akhaura border on October 29. At the beginning of the programme, the Chief Minister inspected the two newly constructed blocks. Later, he formally inaugurated the two blocks digitally from the stage. At this stage, 278 houses have been made ready for the beneficiaries. The Chief Minister symbolically handed over the keys to some beneficiaries at the programme. Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal attended the programme virtually.

In his inaugural speech, the Chief Minister said that some administrative and financial complications had arisen at different stages during the implementation of the Lighthouse Project. However, with the cooperation of the Union Minister and others, it had been possible to overcome those complications. The inauguration of two of the seven blocks marks significant progress in the implementation of the project. He expressed hope that the remaining blocks would also be completed and handed over to the beneficiaries within the stipulated time frame.

Project Objectives and Modern Construction

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude, on behalf of the people of Tripura, to Union Minister Manohar Lal for his cooperation in resolving various issues related to the project. He said that the Lighthouse Project is one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “This initiative has been taken with the aim of constructing fast, high-quality, sustainable and environment-friendly housing using modern construction technology. Along with six cities in the country, Agartala has also been included under this project. The main objective of this project is to provide permanent housing to economically weak and low-income families and to establish security, self-respect and confidence in their lives,” he said.

Technological Advancements in Housing

The Chief Minister mentioned that a pucca house is not just a shelter but also the foundation for building a healthy and stable future for a family. He said that a total of 1,000 houses are planned to be constructed under the Lighthouse Project in Agartala. Each flat has an area of about 30 square metres, or 320 square feet. “These houses, built using modern 'light gauge steel frame' technology, are an example of advanced construction methods, sustainability and cost-effectiveness,” he said.

Stating that it is difficult to obtain such advanced housing at affordable prices even in big cities, he said that the project would make modern housing opportunities available to the common people. Along with the housing project, the Chief Minister also emphasised the need to ensure essential services and amenities for residents. He said that developing a planned residential area requires not only advanced infrastructure but also cleanliness, a healthy environment and social harmony. He called upon the families who would live there to take collective initiatives to make the residential area beautiful, clean and liveable.

He further said that the inauguration of the 'A' and 'F' blocks of the Lighthouse Project was an important step towards expanding the system of modern and affordable housing in Agartala. Through this, new housing opportunities have been created for 278 families, while new horizons have also opened up in the state's urban development. The state government is committed to ensuring safe housing for financially weak and low-income families. The Lighthouse Project will play an important role in fulfilling the dream of a pucca house for the common man and improving their quality of life.

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