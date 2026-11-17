Tripura CM Manik Saha is confident of a BJP victory in the upcoming urban local body elections on November 27. He cited strong public support and development-focused governance as key reasons for the expected success across 21 local bodies.

Tripura CM Manik Saha Confident of BJP Victory in Upcoming Urban Local Body Elections

Agartala (Tripura) [India], November 17 (ANI): Chief Minister Manik Saha on Monday expressed confidence that the BJP would secure a sweeping victory in the upcoming Urban Local Body elections and that the party has no real competitors, as it enjoys strong public support across the state. While addressing a BJP public rally in Sonamura on Sunday, CM Saha said that a large number of people had spontaneously come out of their homes during the door-to-door campaign, welcoming and encouraging him, according to a press release issued by the Chief Minister's office.

He said that the overwhelming public response was the biggest strength of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and reflected people's confidence in the party's development-oriented governance. The Chief Minister said that elections to the urban local bodies would be held on November 27. Recalling the 2021 elections, he said the BJP had secured victories in 20 urban local bodies, including Nagar Panchayats, Municipalities and the Agartala Municipal Corporation. This time, with the inclusion of the newly established Bishramganja Nagar Panchayat, elections would be held across 21 urban local bodies, the release noted.

He said the public response during his campaign had already provided a clear indication of the party's position. "Normally, after being in power, governments face anti-incumbency. But the BJP has changed that perception through its work. For us, the BJP means development and continuous work. We work from morning till night, following the path shown by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said. He also urged voters to ensure that the BJP secured victories in all 21 urban local bodies. He said the results, scheduled to be declared on December 2, would provide an opportunity for the people of Tripura to send a strong message of support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"I want the people of Tripura to give us such a mandate that we can proudly tell the Prime Minister to visit the state and witness the BJP's victory in all 21 out of 21 urban local bodies," he said. The Chief Minister said that the BJP's real competition was not with any other political party but with its own performance, adding that the party was focused on doing more work for the people rather than engaging in political confrontations. Saha also said that the BJP believed in taking all communities together. He said that the minority communities and the present government wanted to build a new Tripura with the participation of all sections of society, including people belonging to different jaati and janajati, the release said. The Chief Minister also launched a sharp attack on the previous Left Front government, saying that political violence and killings had marked its 35-year rule in the state. (ANI)