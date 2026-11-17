India’s horticulture production is projected to reach a record 3,869.15 lakh tonnes in 2025–26, growing by 4.36%. Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan credited this success to agricultural diversification and advanced farming technologies.

India’s Horticulture Production Set to Reach Record Levels in 2025-26

New Delhi [India], November 17 (ANI): India’s total horticulture production is projected to surge by 4.36 per cent to a record 3,869.15 lakh tonnes in 2025–26, up by 161.77 lakh tonnes from 3,707.38 lakh tonnes in 2024–25, Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare and Rural Development Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced on Tuesday while releasing the Third Advance Estimates of Area and Production of Horticultural Crops for 2025–26.

Notably, this bumper output has been achieved despite a slight contraction in total cultivated area, which is estimated at 297.21 lakh hectares in 2025–26 compared to 301.36 lakh hectares in the previous year. Congratulating farmers across the country, Chouhan attributed the milestone to agricultural diversification, advanced technologies, improved crop varieties, and farmer-centric policies under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. "It gives me great pleasure to share today that the diversification of agriculture in our country is progressing rapidly under the leadership of the PM, and farmers are now increasingly moving towards diversification," Chouhan said.

He noted that farmers are steadily shifting from traditional crops toward commercial and cash crops—including fruits, vegetables, flowers, spices, plantation crops, and aromatic and medicinal plants—which not only strengthens India’s nutritional security but also opens new avenues for farmer income and agricultural self-reliance. Compiled by the Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare based on inputs from states, Union Territories, and government agencies, the estimates highlight widespread growth across all major horticultural segments.

Driven by strong yields of banana, mango, papaya, apple, pomegranate, and jackfruit, total fruit production is expected to rise by 4.60 per cent (an increase of 54.18 lakh tonnes), reaching 1,230.66 lakh tonnes in 2025–26 compared to 1,176.49 lakh tonnes in 2024–25. The area under vegetable cultivation is estimated to expand from 117.91 lakh hectares to 119.31 lakh hectares, with total output projected to climb 4.35 per cent from 2,177.97 lakh tonnes to 2,272.68 lakh tonnes.

Significant gains were recorded in potato, tomato, brinjal, bottle gourd, cucumber, cauliflower/cabbage, beans, and peas. Record harvests are projected for both staples, with potato output jumping 11.95 per cent from 585.71 lakh tonnes to 655.70 lakh tonnes, and tomato production rising from 205.99 lakh tonnes to 214.11 lakh tonnes. Total onion production is estimated to reach 288.96 lakh tonnes. Floriculture witnessed a substantial jump of approximately 14.45 per cent, with output projected to grow from 42.65 lakh tonnes to 48.82 lakh tonnes alongside an expansion in cultivated area to 4.10 lakh hectares.

Supported by increases in both acreage and yield for areca nut, coconut, cashew, betel leaf, and cocoa, total plantation crop output is estimated to grow by 7.56 per cent to 182.64 lakh tonnes. Production in the aromatic & medicinal plants segment is expected to increase from 9.01 lakh tonnes to 9.28 lakh tonnes. Spices: According to data from the Directorate of Arecanut and Spices Development, bolstered by higher yields of turmeric, garlic, curry leaves, and cardamom, total spice acreage in 2025–26 is projected at 47.56 lakh hectares, with output expected to reach 123.54 lakh tonnes. (ANI)