Tripura CM Manik Saha reviewed urban development projects, directing officials to expedite work on projects like the Lighthouse Project and city hospital. He stressed timely completion, quality, and regular monitoring for better citizen services.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said that in the interest of urban development, it is necessary to complete various projects within the specified time, maintain the quality of work, and ensure proper maintenance and regular monitoring after completion. He said that officials must expedite work to ensure the timely delivery of citizen services.

CM Saha made the remarks on Saturday while reviewing the progress of various developmental projects of the Tripura Urban Development Department and urban bodies at the war room of the Chief Minister's official residence, TIFT. In the meeting, the Chief Minister ordered the speedy completion of the projects under TUDA and the work of the Junction Gate in Agartala. He also laid emphasis on the completion of the under-construction Lighthouse Project at the Akhaura border in Agartala.

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CM Issues Directives on Key Projects

CM Saha directed the speedy completion of the city hospital project to ensure health services for the common people. He also ordered the speedy installation of CCTV cameras in urban areas of the state for security and modernisation of the city, and directed the concerned officials to install railings on footpaths to ensure pedestrian safety and reduce accidents.

Similarly, the Chief Minister laid emphasis on the riverfront development of the Gomati River in Udaipur, regular maintenance of pump houses, and construction of new pump houses if necessary.

Focus on Sanitation and Environment

The Chief Minister expressed satisfaction that the construction work of pink toilets in 20 urban areas of the state is almost complete. He also advised the officials of the Agartala Municipal Corporation to take initiatives to ensure that various idols are properly placed or recycled after puja to protect the environment. He further emphasised the importance of ensuring that door-to-door garbage collection and solid waste management work are carried out regularly.

Major Development Schemes Reviewed

The meeting also discussed the progress of various projects, including the Mukhyamantri Urban Development Project, Satellite Township Project, AMRUT 2.0, Asian Development Bank-assisted projects, Smart City Mission, City Beautification, and SASCI Scheme.

The Chief Minister said that completing various public welfare-oriented projects on time and maintaining the quality of work will further strengthen the administration's responsibility towards the people.

In today's meeting, Chief Secretary J K Sinha, Secretary of the Urban Development Department Milind Ramteke, Secretary of the Finance Department Apurba Roy, Commissioner of the Agartala Municipal Corporation Saju Wahid A, Director of the Urban Development Department Megha Jain, Commissioner of the Tripura Urban Planning and Development Authority Mihir Kanti Gop, and other senior officials of the concerned departments were present. (ANI)