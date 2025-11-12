Tripura CM Manik Saha joined the 150th-year celebration of 'Vande Mataram' in Belonia. PM Modi launched a year-long nationwide commemoration in Delhi, releasing a commemorative stamp and coin to mark the anniversary of the national song.

Tripura CM Joins Celebrations

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha attended the 150th-year celebration of the iconic national song 'Vande Mataram' at the Sachin Debbarman Auditorium in Belonia, South Tripura district. The cultural programme was marked by vibrant cultural performances showcasing the state's traditional art and heritage. During the event held on Tuesday, the Chief Minister joined performers and participants in rendering the song 'Vande Mataram', as its melodious strains reverberated through the packed auditorium.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

PM Modi Launches Nationwide Commemoration

Meanwhile, on November 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the year-long commemoration of the National Song "Vande Mataram" at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi. The Prime Minister also released a Commemorative Stamp and Coin on the occasion. Prime Minister Modi also launched a portal commemorating the 150th anniversary of the National Song 'Vande Mataram' The celebrations featured a mass singing of the full version of "Vande Mataram" across public places, with participation from citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme. PM Modi also participated in the mass singing of the full version of 'Vande Mataram' at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. The programme marked the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration, from November 7, 2025, to November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition, which inspired India's freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

History of 'Vande Mataram'

According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the year 2025 marks 150 Years of Vande Mataram. The national song "Vande Mataram", written by Bankimchandra Chatterji, was composed during the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, which fell on November 7, 1875. Vande Mataram first appeared in the literary journal Bangadarshan as part of his novel Anandamath. The song, invoking the Motherland as the embodiment of strength, prosperity and divinity, gave poetic expression to India's awakening spirit of unity and self-respect. It soon became an enduring symbol of devotion to the nation. (ANI)