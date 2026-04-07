Tripura CM Manik Saha expressed confidence that BJP will win the Dharmanagar bye-election with a record margin. Citing a massive rally, he said the public has trust in the BJP candidate Jahar Chakraborty and PM Modi ahead of the April 9 polls.

Ahead of the upcoming bye-elections in Tripura, Chief Minister Manik Saha exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will secure a decisive victory in the Dharmanagar Assembly constituency, surpassing its previous vote margin. Leading a massive rally here on Monday, Saha said that the overwhelming public turnout reflects growing support for the party and its candidate.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

'Will Win by a Huge Margin'

"The public of the constituency has a lot of trust in the BJP candidate and PM Modi...We will win the elections by a huge margin," he told ANI. Thousands of supporters joined the procession, signalling strong momentum for the BJP nominee Jahar Chakraborty ahead of the April 9 polls.

"You can see how many people have come for the rally. Keeping BJP-nominated candidate Jahar Chakraborty in front, a massive procession was held today. A huge number of people have come here, and I am confident that the BJP candidate will achieve victory. Compared to the way the BJP received votes last year, this time it will surpass the margin," Saha said.

The Chief Minister urged the BJP workers to remain dedicated to public service throughout the day, starting at 6 AM till midnight, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for continuous service. "We think about the country, the state, and development, but the opposition thinks only about themselves," he added.

Election Details and Voter Provisions

Tripura is scheduled to go to the polls on April 9 as part of the by-elections announced by the Election Commission of India. The elections are being held alongside Assembly polls in five states and Union Territories, including Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The poll panel has mandated a paid holiday for voters under the Representation of the People Act, 1951, ensuring all eligible electors, including daily wage workers, can exercise their franchise.

Governance and Outreach Efforts

Earlier in January, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha urged BJP workers to campaign fearlessly in sensitive areas ahead of the TTAADC polls, highlighting outreach efforts and governance achievements. He said improved law and order and mainstreaming of insurgent groups like ATTF and NLFT reflect the government's development-focused approach. (ANI)