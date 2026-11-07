Authorities have arrested three more suspects, including two brothers, linked to the violent Ashabari BSF attack in Tripura, bringing the total arrests to 21 as the investigation intensifies under strict orders from the state government.

Major Breakthrough in Ashabari BSF Attack Case

In a major breakthrough in the Ashabari BSF attack and rifle-snatching case, police have detained three key accused, including Hasina Begum and her two sons, Rabiul Hossain and Mahabul Hossain, five days after the violent incident in Boxanagar under Sepahijala district of Tripura. According to sources, Rabiul and Mahabul were brought to Ashabari Border Outpost (BOP) from an area under Bangladesh's Salda BGB camp following a flag meeting between the Border Security Force (BSF) and Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) at around 4 pm on Saturday. After several hours of questioning, they were handed over to Kalmachhara Police Station at around 7 pm. They are currently in police custody and are being interrogated by Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma and other senior police officials.

Meanwhile, Hasina Begum, the mother of Rabiul Hossain, was detained from the Kalapani area of Sonamura on Friday night. She was produced before the Sonamura court on Saturday, which reportedly granted seven days of police remand until November 13. She was later shifted from Sonamura Police Station to Bishalgarh Women Police Station. The three accused have allegedly been identified in a viral video showing individuals attacking BSF personnel with sticks. Rabiul Hossain is also accused of attempting to snatch a BSF pump-action gun. However, the allegations are being investigated by the police.

Official Statement on Investigation Progress

Addressing the arrests, Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma said, "On November 2, a brutal attack upon the BSF took place at Ashabari under Kalamchoura Police Station. In connection with this, we are investigating the case, and as of now, we have arrested 21 accused persons. Earlier, we arrested 18; today, we have arrested three more."

"Out of these, as you know, the person who snatched the weapon from the BSF personnel, as well as the person who was brutally beating the BSF personnel at that time, have both been arrested today. Their names are Rabiul Hossain and Mehabul Hossain," he added. "Tomorrow, they will be forwarded to the honourable court with a prayer for police custody," he further told ANI.

Court Remands and Continued Legal Action

In another development, seven male accused arrested during the initial phase of the investigation were produced before the court on Saturday after completing their initial four-day police remand. The court reportedly granted them a further seven days of police remand until November 13. The latest detentions and extension of police remand mark a significant development in the investigation. Police are continuing their probe to identify other individuals who may have been involved in the attack on BSF personnel and the attempted weapon snatching.

Following the Ashabari incident, Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha has taken a firm stand on the law-and-order situation and directed the authorities to ensure strict legal action against those involved. The coordinated response by the state police and border security agencies highlights the government's focus on maintaining law and order, strengthening border security and ensuring the safety of security personnel. (ANI)

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