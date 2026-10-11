Tripura CM Manik Saha said the govt is strengthening healthcare infrastructure, leading to an 80% drop in out-of-state referrals. He launched an Emicizumab programme for Haemophilia A and highlighted new trauma, cardiac, and drug rehab centres.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the state government is prioritising the strengthening of healthcare infrastructure, with district hospitals being upgraded, trauma and cardiac care facilities expanded, and drug rehabilitation centres being established across Tripura.

New Treatment for Haemophilia A Launched

The Chief Minister said that construction work on the Drug Rehabilitation Centre at Bishramganj is progressing rapidly. According to the Tripura CMO, Saha also highlighted a significant improvement in the state's healthcare services, claiming that the number of patients referred outside Tripura for treatment has declined by approximately 80% compared to earlier.

Saha made these remarks while inaugurating the Emicizumab for All Persons with Severe Haemophilia A in Tripura programme at the Nursing College in the AGDC and IGM Complex. Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a significant step towards improving treatment facilities for patients suffering from severe Haemophilia A. He said that he had been associated with the Haemophilia Society for a long time and understood the importance of ensuring accessible treatment for affected patients.

He noted that Emicizumab treatment for haemophilia patients had already been introduced in several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Kerala. IGM Hospital has been designated as the nodal hospital for implementing the programme in Tripura. He added that making the treatment available at district hospitals in the future would further benefit patients across the state.

State-Wide Infrastructure Upgrade

Highlighting other healthcare initiatives, Dr. Saha said that trauma care centres had been established in almost all district hospitals, while cardiac care centres had also started functioning in several locations. The government is working to strengthen district-level healthcare infrastructure so that people can access quality medical services closer to their homes.

New Hospitals and Centres

The Chief Minister further said that a dental building was being constructed alongside the existing Dental College, while work was underway to establish a dedicated mother-and-child hospital at Agartala Government Medical College. Drug rehabilitation centres are also being set up in different districts to expand treatment and rehabilitation facilities.

Public Health and Preventive Measures

Referring to improvements in public health, Saha said that Dhalai district had previously witnessed frequent deaths due to water-borne diseases, but such fatalities had now been eliminated, according to him. He stressed that the government was making efforts to ensure that people living in remote and underserved areas were not deprived of essential medical services. He also highlighted the government's initiatives to provide free vaccination facilities to eligible patients suffering from certain cancers, including breast and oral cancer, where vaccination is applicable.

The Chief Minister also referred to the 'Mask Campaign', which was launched after the present government came to power. He said the campaign had been initiated with a focus on protecting children and safeguarding the future generation, adding that its ninth phase would begin soon.

Health Department Secretary Kiran Gitte, Health Department Director Dr. Debashree Debbarma and other officials were present at the programme.

The Chief Minister reiterated that strengthening healthcare infrastructure, expanding specialised treatment facilities and reducing dependence on hospitals outside the state remained key priorities of the Tripura government. (ANI)