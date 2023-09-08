Tripura assembly by-election results 2023: BJP triumphs in Boxanagar, secures Dhanpur

Tripura assembly by-election results 2023: The two independent candidates in the race, Md: Selim and Ratan Hosen, managed to secure less than 200 votes each, a significantly smaller tally compared to the 434 votes garnered by NOTA.

In a significant electoral victory, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged triumphant in both the Dhanpur and Boxanagar assembly constituencies in Tripura. These electoral contests, held earlier this week, witnessed the ruling BJP securing an early lead in both seats, steadily extending its vote margin with each successive round of counting.

Following an intense electoral battle, BJP's Tafajjal Hossain emerged victorious in the Boxanagar assembly constituency by-election. After six rounds of counting, Tafajjal Hossain secured a resounding victory with a substantial vote count of 34,146.

In contrast, his closest contender, Mizan Hossain of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), lagged far behind with a mere 3,909 votes to his name. The two independent candidates in the race, Md: Selim and Ratan Hosen, managed to secure less than 200 votes each, a significantly smaller tally compared to the 434 votes garnered by NOTA (None of the Above).

The by-election in the Boxanagar constituency was necessitated by the unfortunate passing of CPI(M) MLA Samsul Haque. Notably, this electoral constituency boasts a significant demographic of 66 percent minority voters out of a total of 43,087 electors, contributing to the political dynamics of the region.