Trinamool leader Jayprakash Majumdar has been arrested on charges of molestation. The Bidhannagar North police took him into custody. This follows a long-running dispute with his landlady over a flat that Majumdar allegedly occupied illegally for 14 years by misusing his power.

Trinamool leader Jayprakash Majumdar has been arrested. The Bidhannagar North police arrested him on charges of molestation. The arrest is linked to a long-running dispute between Majumdar and his landlady over a flat he allegedly occupied by force. He is accused of using his power to illegally hold onto the flat for 14 years and also threatening the owner, Arati Roychowdhury. Things got really heated today when the flat was locked, leading to a major showdown between the two sides.

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It seems Jayprakash Majumdar had rented flat number 337 in Salt Lake's A-Block back in 2014. He was living there with his family for a very small rent. The landlady alleges that whenever she asked him to leave, Majumdar would use his political influence to threaten her. The owner, whose husband has passed away, even claims she was pushed out of her own house. Despite getting several notices, Jayprakash Majumdar reportedly refused to vacate the property. He would also allegedly threaten her whenever she asked for the rent.

A few days ago, the woman tried to take back her house with the help of some local people. During the argument, she slapped Jayprakash Majumdar's wife. A video of that slap went viral on social media.

Today, on Wednesday, the fight over locking the flat blew up. When local residents saw Jayprakash Majumdar, they surrounded him and started protesting. They snatched his car keys and started shouting ‘Chor! Chor!’ (Thief! Thief!). Majumdar was seen sitting helplessly inside his car. He verbally promised to leave the house, but the locals didn't believe him. The situation got very tense. The Bidhannagar North police arrived at the scene after getting news of the commotion. The landlady, Arati Devi, went to the police station with them. Based on her complaint, the police first detained the Trinamool spokesperson and later arrested him. A case has been filed against him under several sections, including for threatening and molesting the owner. He will be presented in the Bidhannagar Sub-divisional Court tomorrow.