Former BDC member Shafiq Mir remembers the late Haji Tahir Fazal, who led a civil militia against militants in Rajouri's Hill Kaka during Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003. Mir urged the authorities to honour the hero's legacy.

Former Block Development Council (BDC) member and ex-panchayat chairman Shafiq Mir remembered and hailed the courageous role played by late Fazal Hussain Tahir Chaudhary, popularly known as Haji Tahir Fazal, during the peak of militancy in the Hill Kaka area of Rajouri. He said, "This is the time to honour his sacrifice."

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A Civilian Commander's Crucial Role

Speaking to ANI, Shafiq Mir said that Haji Tahir Fazal played a key leadership role during Operation Sarp Vinash in 2003, assisting security forces in reclaiming the high-altitude areas of Hill Kaka in the Pir Panjal range from militants.

"He was a civil militia commander of District Poonch who fought alongside security forces to liberate the hills of Hilkaka in 2003. He led a group of local youth who had returned from Saudi Arabia after learning that militants had captured their native villages and were committing atrocities," Mir said.

Mobilisation After Personal Tragedy

He added that the movement gained momentum after the killing of Haji Tahir's brother, Haji Mohammad Arif, by militants.

"After his brother was killed for opposing militant activities, Haji Tahir Fazal mobilised youth from Madwa and Hilkaka and joined the forces. Their efforts led to the success of Operation Sarp Vinash and the liberation of the area," he said.

Call for Honouring a Hero's Legacy

Remembering his contribution, Mir noted that the Indian Army had acknowledged his role and participated in his last rites. "The operation became successful because of the participation of local youth led by him. The Army appreciated his role and attended his last rites," he said.

Mir also expressed concern over the absence of government representatives at the funeral. "Unfortunately, no representative from the Jammu and Kashmir government or the central government attended the last rites of such a hero," he said.

He further urged the authorities to honour his legacy. "I demand that his native block, Bufliaz, be developed as a model block to pay tribute to his sacrifices," Mir added.

Haji Tahir Fazal passed away a few days ago due to a heart attack, with his demise widely mourned across the Pir Panjal region. Locals and security forces have paid tribute to his bravery, patriotism, and role in restoring peace during one of the most challenging phases in the region.

In April-May 2003, terrorists had made bases in the Pir Panjal range of Jammu and Kashmir, trying to establish control over villages in the Hill Kaka region. In reponse, the Indian Army launched Operation Sarp Vinash. Atleast 64 terrorists were killed in the operation.