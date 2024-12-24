TRAGIC! Student takes his life in Madhya Pradesh after being caught using mobile during pre-board exam

A Class 10 student in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district allegedly took his own life after being caught using a mobile phone during an exam, sparking debate on exam pressures and school management's role.

Dhar: A tragic incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district on Monday night, where a Class 10 student allegedly took his own life after getting caught for using a mobile phone during a pre-board examination. The said incident was in Utawad village, approximately 10 km from the district headquarters.

According to police, the student was caught using a mobile phone during the mathematics examination at Dhar Public School, a private institution. The school management took action against him, depositing the phone and providing another answer sheet to complete the exam.

The student's family members reported that he returned home and didn't interact with anyone. Later that night, he was found hanging in his room, and his family rushed him to the hospital, where he was declared dead.

As per a relative of the deceased, the school authorities informed the boy's family about him being caught with a mobile phone.

The police have registered a case, and preliminary investigations suggest that the student died due to hanging. The school principal, Rakesh Yadav, stated that the student had been caught using the phone during the exam but had completed the test after being given another answer sheet. According to Yadav, the student said he will bring his elder brother to take the phone back but later came to know about the suicide around 9 pm.

The family members of the student said the action taken by the school management might have forced the boy to take the extreme step.

