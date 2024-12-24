Violent clash erupts in Bhopal: Groups attack each other with sticks, wield swords; several injured (WATCH)

A violent clash between two groups in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area left several people injured on Tuesday.

Sunita Iyer
First Published Dec 24, 2024, 3:42 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 24, 2024, 3:42 PM IST

A violent clash between two groups in Bhopal's Jahangirabad area left several people injured on Tuesday. The altercation, which occurred in the old grain market, escalated into stone pelting and physical violence, prompting police intervention to control the situation.

According to reports, the incident stemmed from a dispute between the two groups two days prior. Heated arguments at the time had created tension, eventually leading to Tuesday's violent confrontation. A video of the incident circulating on social media shows individuals attacking each other with sticks and even wielding swords, further alarming the public.

To prevent further escalation, police forces were deployed to the area. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely to ensure the safety of residents and to maintain law and order.

DCP Zone-1 Bhopal Priyanka Shukla said, "Two days ago, there was a dispute between two parties over speeding of motorcycle under police station Jahangirabad in which an FIR was registered, there were 5 accused in it, 3 were immediately arrested and 2 were absconding, our police team was searching for them."

"People of one side today said that they had seen the absconding accused, due to which all these people got angry and about 25-30 people came here with sticks and stones were also pelted by them, but since policemen were already deployed here, they immediately informed the control room, so immediately adequate police force arrived here and in about 5 minutes all the people creating disturbance were chased away, so no one was injured in this incident... Action is being taken in the matter. Now the situation is under control," Shukla added further.

