Two SPOs were found dead in Kishtwar after going missing, prompting security concerns. Simultaneously, a separate attack on CRPF personnel in Kulgam has led to extensive search operations as officials condemn the violence in the region.

Tragedy in Kishtwar: SPOs Recovered Dead

The bullet-riddled bodies of two missing Special Police Officers (SPOs) were recovered from Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district early Thursday, a day after they went missing from the remote Dachhan belt. The two SPOs, identified as Babi Chand (57) and Rashpal Kumar (45), were posted with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the local police at Kiyar village in Dachhan. They had gone missing on Wednesday while travelling from their camp to an Army post at Dharna-Marwah. Officials said the bodies were recovered early Thursday. However, the service weapons of the slain personnel were not found, raising suspicions of a possible militant angle in the incident. Morning visuals from Kishtwar showed security forces moving towards Dachhan following the incident as developments unfolded in the area.

Speaking to ANI, Kishtwar MLA Shagun Parihar expressed grief over the killing of the two SPOs and said their bodies were recovered at around 8 am and 9 am, respectively. "Regarding the incident in which two SPOs (Special Police Officers) were reportedly killed—what are your thoughts? It is a truly tragic incident. Two of our SPOs from the southern region have been killed. They had gone missing last night, and their bodies were recovered this morning—one around 8:00 AM and the other around 9:00 AM. It is deeply saddening," the Kishtwar MLA said.

Alleging Pakistan's involvement in conspiracies against the region, Parihar urged the Union Home Minister to ensure that those responsible for the killings were brought to justice. "Pakistan continues to persist with its nefarious conspiracies. We urge the Home Minister to ensure that those responsible for the deaths of these two SPOs are held to account as soon as possible. We want to exact a price—for these two, we want to take down four. I am leaving for the area shortly; as soon as we received the news that their bodies had been recovered, we set out for the southern region," she said.

CRPF Personnel Targeted in Kulgam

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Kulgam district, a massive cordon and search operation (CASO) continued for nearly 17 hours on Thursday after unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire on CRPF personnel deployed at a security checkpoint in Nowpora Akhran on Wednesday. Three CRPF personnel were injured in the firing incident, which took place at around 2:15 pm. The attackers opened fire at the security personnel before fleeing the spot. Spot visuals from Nowpora Akhran showed the site of the firing incident, while security forces continued extensive searches in the area to trace and apprehend the assailants. The injured personnel were shifted to a hospital in Anantnag district for treatment.

Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary condemned the attack on Wednesday and wished the injured personnel a speedy recovery. "Unfortunate that another attack has taken place, in which some of our security personnel have been injured. I hope they recover quickly, return home and resume their duties," Choudhary told reporters. He said terrorism had caused immense damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years, claiming the lives of several young people and security personnel.

"Terrorism has caused damage to Jammu and Kashmir over the years. Many young people and security personnel have lost their lives. The National Conference has also made great sacrifices, losing its leaders, ministers, MLAs and party workers..." he said.

Choudhary further described the removal of statehood and special status as the biggest loss for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, adding that their suffering continued. "The biggest loss was the removal of our statehood and special status. The people of Jammu and Kashmir have suffered enormously, and it has still not ended," he added.

The two incidents have triggered security concerns in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir, with security personnel continuing operations to investigate the attacks and identify those responsible. (ANI)