A tragic collision between two pilgrim buses in Tarn Taran, Punjab, has left four people dead and 18 injured. The accident occurred when drivers swerved to avoid a motorcyclist. PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the victims' families.

Tragic Bus Accident in Tarn Taran Leaves Four Dead and 18 Injured

Tarn Taran (Punjab) [India], November 15 (ANI): At least four people lost their lives while 18 others sustained injuries in Punjab's Tarn Taran after two buses carrying pilgrims collided during an attempt to avoid a motorcyclist coming from the wrong side, officials said. As this happened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of life in the road accident.

“Saddened to hear about the loss of lives due to a mishap in Tarn Taran, Punjab. My condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in this tragic mishap. May the injured recover at the earliest,” the PMO posted on X.

Tarn Taran Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Surendra Lamba informed that the accident occurred when a motorcyclist was approaching from the wrong side and one of the bus drivers swerved to avoid hitting him. Another bus was coming from the opposite direction, resulting in a collision between the two vehicles. “Information was received stating that two pilgrimage buses had met with an accident. Upon visiting the spot, the DC sahab and I found that a motorcyclist was coming from the wrong side and, to save him, the driver swerved the bus to one side. Another bus was coming from the other side, and in an attempt to save the motorcyclist, both buses collided with each other,” SSP Lamba told reporters here.

The SSP said that a total of 22 people, including those who died and those injured, were affected in the incident. Casualties were reported, including four deaths, as 18 people sustained injuries of varying degrees. He said five of the injured were comparatively serious and had been referred to a hospital in Amritsar for further treatment. Of the remaining 13 injured people receiving treatment locally, eight had sustained very minor injuries. Medical examinations, including X-rays, were being conducted on the others to assess possible fractures.

"A total of 22 people who sustained minor and major injuries were shifted, some of whom were critically injured. A total of four casualties have been reported. Apart from this, 18 people sustained various injuries, out of whom five people with slightly more severe injuries have been referred to the Amritsar hospital. Among the remaining 13 people under treatment here, eight have very minor injuries, while X-rays are being conducted for the rest, who have minor or major fractures," the SSP said.

SSP Lamba said that those requiring further medical attention would also be referred to appropriate facilities. He said the civil administration, police teams and public representatives were present at the spot to coordinate the response. He added that the administration had received instructions from the Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to treat the incident as a priority and ensure that all injured people received medical facilities without delay.

"Those under treatment will also be referred accordingly for further course of treatment. The civil administration, police teams, and public representatives are all present here to address this as a priority. We have instructions from the CM sahab, Chief Secretary sahab, and DGP sahab from the concerned quarters to deal with this as a priority and provide medical facilities to everyone on a priority basis," SSP Lamba said.

Tarn Taran Deputy Commissioner Dr Nirmal Ouseppachan said that four people had died in the accident, including three pilgrims and a woman who was riding the motorcycle. “This has been a very tragic incident. Complete assistance will be provided by the government. So far, 4 people have died. 6 who are critically injured have been sent to Amritsar Medical College. Among those who died, 3 were pilgrims, and one was a person who was on the motorcycle. Currently, 18 people are admitted. They were coming from opposite directions. A bike crossed over, and to save those coming on the bike, the driver steered to the other side,” the Deputy Commissioner told reporters here.