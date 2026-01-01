The 50th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival in Meghalaya concluded with a Guinness World Record for the Largest Wangala Dance. Over 1,000 traditional drummers performed, marking a historic golden jubilee celebration of Garo culture and heritage.

Meghalaya Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Sets Guinness World Record

Tura (Meghalaya) [India], November 15 (ANI): The Golden Jubilee celebration of the 50th Hundred Drums Wangala Festival concluded on Saturday at Garo Heritage Village, Wangala A·dam, Chibragre in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills, with the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee, India, earning a Guinness World Records title for the Largest Wangala Dance. Over 1,000 traditional Dama players performed together in the Rhythm of Thousand Drums, alongside women dancers and warriors, followed by a special Wangala performance for the record attempt. Guinness World Records adjudicator Richard Williams Stenning from the United Kingdom announced the record at the venue. A 12-member team from Garo Hills also participated in judging the event.

The closing ceremony was graced by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism, Government of India, as Chief Guest, along with Conrad K Sangma, Chief Minister of Meghalaya. Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Chief Minister; T D Shira, Minister of Power; and Mukul M Sangma, Leader of Opposition, attended as Guests of Honour, along with other dignitaries. In his address, the Union Minister conveyed congratulations on behalf of the Prime Minister and the people of India on fifty years of the festival. He described Wangala as an expression of gratitude to nature for a bountiful harvest, noted the potential of Wangala and the Garo Hills for cultural tourism and livelihoods for local youth, and expressed the Central Government’s willingness to support the State in promoting the region as a cultural tourism destination.

The Chief Minister thanked the Union Minister, the organisers and the performers, and recalled that the festival, which began in 1976 with 20 drums and grew to 100, has now reached 1,000 drums at its Golden Jubilee, fulfilling the vision of the late P. A. Sangma. The Deputy Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition also congratulated the community for preserving the festival over five decades. The day also featured a dance competition among ten contingents. Chidaogre was declared the winner and received a trophy and Rs 2 lakh; Gondenggre was first runner-up with a trophy and Rs 1.5 lakh; and Sadolbra was second runner-up with a trophy and Rs 1 lakh. Consolation prizes were awarded to all participating contingents.

The District Administration, West Garo Hills, conveys its gratitude to the Hundred Drums Wangala Festival Committee for its sustained effort in organising the Golden Jubilee edition and in mobilising the drummers, dancers and contingents who made the record possible. The District Administration also thanks the Government of Meghalaya and the Department of Tourism, under the leadership of the Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, for providing full support and funding for the festival. The State Government provided Rs 20 crore through the Public Works Department for the development of the Wangala A·dam venue and Rs 6 crore for the organisation of this year’s festival, out of which sanctioned funds for the application, adjudication process and logistics for the Guinness World Records title were Rs 36.65 lakh. The District Administration further acknowledges the drummers, dancers, village contingents, Nokmas, line departments, police and security personnel, volunteers and the people of West Garo Hills, whose participation and cooperation ensured the smooth and successful conduct of the festival. (ANI)